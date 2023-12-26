Users will soon look into the tube: Microsoft is discontinuing the next Windows offering

#Users #tube #Microsoft #discontinuing #Windows #offering

Microsoft will pull the plug on the next offer for Windows users in the future. You can find out who will have to change soon here.

Microsoft has announced the end of Windows Mixed Reality. If you own an Acer AH101, Acer OJO 500, Asus HC102, Dell Visor, HP VR1000, HP Reverb, HP Reverb G2, Lenovo Explorer, Samsung Odyssey or Samsung Odyssey+ VR headsets, you could be in for some drastic changes.

According to a Microsoft source, the end of support for Windows Mixed Reality headsets is expected to occur in a “future Windows release,” expected to be released in late 2024. This means major updates after 2024, including Windows 11 updates, may not be compatible with your VR headset.

Microsoft’s public announcement clarifies that the discontinuation also includes the required Mixed Reality Portal application, currently available in the Microsoft Store, as well as the SteamVR driver on Steam. But what exactly does this mean for your VR experience?

Mixed Reality will no longer be supported with upcoming Windows versions



Microsoft says goodbye to Windows Mixed Reality. Image: Microsoft

According to official information from Microsoft, requested by “UploadVR”, the statement reads: “As of November 1, 2026 for consumers and November 1, 2027 for commercial customers, Windows Mixed Reality will no longer be available through the Mixed Reality Portal app, Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR and Steam VR Beta will be available for download and we will end support.”

Existing Windows Mixed Reality devices will continue to work with Steam until users upgrade to a version of Windows that no longer includes Windows Mixed Reality. However, starting November 1, 2026, users will no longer be able to download the essential Mixed Reality Portal app, which is critical for Windows MR headsets, as well as the SteamVR driver.

Windows Mixed Reality is about to end: Microsoft does not comment on possible remote mechanisms



While existing setups are expected to work smoothly if the software remains installed, Microsoft was asked about whether there might be some type of remote or timed locking mechanism like the Magic Leap 1. An answer is still pending here.

In summary, after November 1, 2026, key components for Windows Mixed Reality VR headsets may no longer be available for download and users with the Windows 11 2024 update or later may be affected.

