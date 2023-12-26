Usman Khawaja criticises ICC for ‘double standards’ after dove logo ban | Australia cricket team

#Usman #Khawaja #criticises #ICC #double #standards #dove #logo #ban #Australia #cricket #team

Opener highlights other cricketers who have displayed symbols

Australia captain Pat Cummins reiterates support for Khawaja

Tue 26 Dec 2023 09.56 AEDT

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has accused the ICC of double standards for rejecting an application for him to display a peace dove on his bat in the Boxing Day Test to raise awareness for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The ICC charged the opener on Thursday for wearing a black armband during the first Test for breaching equipment regulations barring players displaying personal messages at international matches supporting “political, religious or racial” causes. Khawaja said the armband was for a “personal bereavement”.

After discussions with Cricket Australia in recent days, he pursued a dove sticker for the second Test against Pakistan, but that too was rejected by the ICC.

ICC denies Usman Khawaja permission to wear peace logo in Melbourne Test

The opener posted on Instagram on Monday night with a series of images of players with different stickers on their bats – including a bible reference on the bat of teammate Marnus Labuschagne – alongside a screenshot of the ICC rules.

“Merry Christmas everybody. Sometimes you just gotta laugh. CYA at Boxing Day!” he said, along with the hashtags “inconsistent” and “double standards”.

The 37-year-old continues to receive support from the Cricket Australia chief executive, Nick Hockley, and the Australian captain, Pat Cummins.

“Over the last week or so we’ve been working really constructively with Uz, really to find a way that again is non-partisan,” Hockley said on Tuesday.

“The symbol of the dove is an universally recognised symbol of peace. That being said, the ICC have got their rules and think they explained their rationale really clearly and we respect that.

“What we’ve been really clear about is that we support Uzzy and and all our players really to share what the what they believe over their own channels.”

Cummins again backed Khawaja on Monday, declaring there is little difference between the star opener’s banned dove symbol and the eagle Labuschagne has on his bat.

Cummins described the dove symbol as “pretty vanilla” and said it was “not really” any different to observant Christian Labuschagne’s eagle, which represents a Bible verse.

“We really support Uzzy. He’s standing up for what he believes and I think he’s done it really respectfully,” Cummins said.

“[His initial message was] ‘all lives are equal’ and I don’t think that’s very offensive, and I’d say the same about the dove. That’s Uzzy. I think he can really hold his head high with the way he’s gone about it.

“But obviously there’s rules in place and I believe the ICC have said they’re not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you’ve got to accept it.”

A dove symbol is seen on the shoe of Australia’s Usman Khawaja as he bats in the nets during a practice session. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images

He wore the armband – which he has since stated was to mark a “personal bereavement” – after he was told wearing shoes with the words “all lives are equal” and “freedom is a human right” would breach ICC rules.

Khawaja was wearing plain black shoes and was greeted warmly by members of the Pakistan team as players from both sides went through light training sessions indoors at the MCG on Monday.

Australian cricket great Mike Hussey has expressed his pride for Usman Khawaja with how the opener is speaking about his personal beliefs.

Hussey, who played with Khawaja for Australia and at the Sydney Thunder, believes his former teammate is simply confident in himself in the later stage of his career to voice his opinions.

“I think his real authentic self is coming out – this is who Uzzy is,” Hussey said on Monday after being confirmed he would be inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

“He’s very passionate in his beliefs, his morals and his values and he’s not afraid to put them out there. I’m quite proud of him actually.

“I don’t think he’s trying to be divisive or political or anything like that … I respect what he’s done. He’s got to follow the rules set by the ICC, but he certainly is sticking true to what he believes in.”

