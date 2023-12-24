USP treatment for skin cancer reaches SUS

#USP #treatment #skin #cancer #reaches #SUS

Suzel Tunes

More than 20 years of research carried out at the São Carlos Physics Institute of the University of São Paulo (IFSC-USP), in the interior of São Paulo, resulted in a new therapeutic protocol for a specific type of skin cancer and innovative equipment. Both can be used for both the diagnosis and treatment of the tumor lesion. The innovation is about to reach the Brazilian population on the recommendation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) into the Unified Health System (SUS). Conitec is an advisory body for the Ministry of Health on matters relating to the adoption, exclusion or alteration of health technologies by the SUS.

In July this year, after completing the process of evaluating scientific evidence of safety and efficacy, in addition to economic feasibility studies, Conitec recommended the incorporation into the SUS of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for basal cell carcinoma, one of the types of skin cancer most common in the country.

The new treatment consists of destroying the tumor through intense irradiation with light at a wavelength that activates a photosensitive agent, produced by tumor cells after local application of a cream. Once activated, this agent produces free radicals that destroy the cells that contain it. Before irradiation, the photosensitive agent itself allows the tumor region to be identified, as once illuminated with blue light, the agent fluoresces red (see infographic).

Conitec’s recommendation was published in the Official Diary of the Union on September 5th. From that date, the Ministry of Health has 180 days to implement the offer in the SUS. “The incorporation of this technology is an incentive for universities to continue investing in research activities, which is fundamental to promoting scientific and technological development in the health area”, says pharmacist Daniela Oliveira de Melo, coordinator of the Health Assessment Center. Health Technologies at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), and professor of the institution’s pharmacy course. The professor collaborated with the Ministry of Health in analyzing demand.

The person responsible for the project, physicist Vanderlei Bagnato, says that he began working with photodynamic therapy around 1997. At the time, while participating in a conference in the United States, he learned about the use of PDT in the treatment of cancer. “I was fascinated and started clinical application, based on laboratory studies carried out abroad, in partnership with Hospital Amaral Carvalho, in Jaú [SP]”, says he, who coordinates the Optics Group at IFSC-USP, home to the Optics and Photonics Research Center (CePOF), one of the Research, Innovation and Diffusion Centers (Cepid) supported by FAPESP.

Initially, the physicist used lasers to treat tumors in the oral cavity and in internal organs such as the esophagus and bladder. The photosensitizing drug, with the ability to absorb a certain range of light and promote the death of diseased cells, was administered systemically, intravenously. “Despite promising results in the treatment of bladder and esophageal cancer, around 2005 we began to focus on skin cancer, using a topical medication.”

The change in focus was due to two main reasons. The first was the high number of skin cancer cases in Brazil, which could respond quickly to treatment. The second concerned the therapy itself. As it was a topical treatment, the results were more easily visible, which helped in the development of the technique.

The National Cancer Institute (Inca) estimates that Brazil should register 704 thousand new cases of cancer per year until 2025. The most frequent is non-melanoma skin cancer, responsible for 31% of occurrences among all types of tumors, with approximately of 220 thousand new cases annually. Basal cell carcinoma, for which photodynamic therapy was recommended, is the most common subtype of non-melanoma skin cancer, accounting for 80% of this proportion.

According to dermatologist Mário Yoshiaki Enokihara, coordinator of the Specialization course in Advanced Surgical Dermatology at Unifesp, basal cell carcinoma has a favorable prognosis as long as it is treated early, when the lesion is still in its infancy. It was precisely for the treatment of superficial tumors, with up to 2 millimeters (mm) of infiltration, that researchers from São Paulo created the protocol, using light-emitting diodes (LED). The laser, which penetrates deeper into the skin, was used in studies aimed at treating internal organs.

“Not all patients treated in public services are diagnosed early, when the tumor is still superficial,” says Enokihara. Photodynamic therapy is also indicated in specific cases of contraindication to invasive treatment, either due to the patient’s clinical impediments, such as immunosuppression or low wound healing capacity, or if there is a high risk of disfigurement of the operated region, with functional impairment. The gold standard of treatment is surgical removal of the tumor, with a cure rate of up to 98%.

The company MM Optics, a spin-off of IFSC, founded in 1998 and supported by FAPESP, was responsible for creating the new PDT device, with LED light, under the guidance of the institute’s Optics Group. The equipment, 100% national, was supported by the Studies and Projects Financier (Finep) and the Brazilian Industrial Research and Innovation Company – Embrapii (ver FAPESP Research nº 253). It received approval from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in 2014.

According to electrical engineer Anderson Luís Zanchin, industrial and engineering director at MM Optics, a difference in this equipment in relation to others used for PDT in private practices is a dual system that combines photodetection, the emission of light to visualize the tumor, and a treatment tip – competing devices only have the treatment tip. The use of PDT for non-melanoma skin cancer was approved in Brazil in 2006.

Multicenter study

The company has already produced around 200 devices, which are being used by research centers and private medical services. “Brazil will be the first country to introduce photodynamic therapy into the public health system”, says researcher Cristina Kurachi, who has also been dedicated to studying PDT at IFSC since the end of the 1990s.

When recommending the incorporation of technology into the SUS, Conitec considered the existence of trained professionals and a structure installed in dozens of public health services. According to Kurachi, this structure is the result of the TFD Brasil Program, coordinated by the IFSC with support from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

The program, started in 2012, was created with the purpose of implementing photodynamic therapy in national centers. During the five years that the project lasted, professionals from 72 treatment centers spread across the country were trained in the new technology. “It was the largest multicenter skin cancer clinical trial in the world,” says Bagnato. An article with the results was published in the journal Cancer Controlem 2019.

One of the participating institutions was Inca, which in 2015 created a specific outpatient clinic to treat skin cancer with photodynamic therapy. “It is a procedure that spares patients with superficial lesions from surgery”, highlights the head of the institute’s Dermatology Section, Dolival Lobão. He explains that, in addition to eliminating anesthesia and hospitalization, PDT does not leave scars in the treated region. The service sees an average of three patients per week.

Low-cost photosensitizer

Inca’s partnership with USP continues to this day. The IFSC provides, free of charge, the equipment and cream used in the therapy – manipulated at the university itself – and Inca passes on the clinical results to the researchers. Private practices use an imported product, which costs around R$1,000 for a 2-gram tube, enough for four applications, on average. The handling of the drug at USP was paid for by BNDES and Embrapii. Therefore, it can be offered free of charge to Inca. A more economical solution may soon emerge. The company Emipharma, linked to MM Optics, is being established for the national production of the drug.

Obtaining Conitec’s recommendation was a long process. The first request to incorporate the therapy was made in November 2018. After more than a year of analysis, the response was negative and it was refused. The committee that analyzed the request considered the scientific evidence presented to be fragile, especially from the point of view of effectiveness compared to surgery. “We continued to improve the technique and increased the tumor elimination rate to 95%”, recalls Bagnato. “We work with safety margins to ensure the removal of small cells on the edges that stray away from the main body of the tumor.”

In August 2022, a new submission was presented and the preliminary opinion, issued in March 2023, before the public consultation stage, was still unfavorable. There were still doubts about the technique, especially regarding cost-effectiveness issues. “After the public consultation, Conitec held another meeting and we were able to resolve all doubts”, reports Kurachi. The final, favorable opinion came in July.

Dermatologist Enokihara, from Unifesp, still views the implementation of PDT in cancer treatment with reservations. His main concern is the correct indication of photodynamic therapy and the training of professionals who will apply it. “Even among cases of basal cell carcinoma there are several types, some of which are more aggressive. You need to be very sure of the diagnosis”, he warns.

Dermatologist Maria Claudia Almeida Issa, from the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), has a similar opinion. She has been studying photodynamic therapy for more than 15 years and has seen cases of misuse of the technique. The doctor does not recommend, for example, its application for basal cell carcinoma located in areas of the skin with a high risk of recurrence. “In the region of the nose and close to the eyes, even carcinoma on site [não invasivo] is aggressive. In these cases, PDT is not indicated due to the high incidence of recurrence”, he says. The specialist emphasizes that PDT has “an excellent cure rate for pre-malignant actinic keratosis lesions on the face”.

Author of a review article on the use of PDT in skin treatments, published in the magazine Brazilian Annals of Dermatology in 2010, and part of the multicenter study promoted by the São Carlos group, Issa sees the incorporation of treatment into the public network as positive. “I am pleased that the therapy has been approved for implementation in the SUS. Now its application will be standardized.”

Source: Fapesp