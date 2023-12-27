Uspaskich, who loves both Lithuania and Russia, offered the EP to recognize that the war in Ukraine will not be ended with weapons

People must make peace, not war

Delphi reviewed the resolutions and questions initiated by V. Uspaskich in the EC and discovered that last March, at the very beginning of the war, the politician proposed to the European Parliament to state that Russia violated the principles of international law by invading Ukraine and to call on the EC to strongly condemn Russia’s actions.

In September of this year, this politician proposed a resolution stating that “arms will not end this conflict because both sides are well armed” and “people’s self-awareness needs to be raised so that they create conditions, oppose the war by any means and seek peace through diplomatic channels.”

V. Uspaskich suggested in the resolution that “the actions of international institutions, which must prevent aggression, terrorism, crimes and human rights violations, are not characterized by quality”, and the EC is called on to finance a global education strategy aimed at raising people’s self-awareness, “so that people learn to create peace , not war”.

Uspaskich: I will not call my relatives terrorists

Delphi when asked about the resolution, which would state that the war will not be stopped with weapons, V. Uspaskich explained that he wanted to raise people’s awareness with it.

