‘Uterus of 400 women per year unnecessarily removed’

#Uterus #women #year #unnecessarily #removed

ANPEcho

Bauke Haanstra editor Nieuwsuur

Judith Pennarts reporter Nieuwsuur

Bauke Haanstra editor Nieuwsuur

Judith Pennarts reporter Nieuwsuur

Four hundred women have their uteruses unnecessarily removed every year. The Dutch Association for Obstetrics and Gynecology (NVOG) disagrees with this News hour. Gynecologists often remove the entire uterus from women who suffer from bulges, so-called fibroids. Yet another, less invasive treatment has been available for fifteen years.

With this other medical treatment, women with complaints can still keep their uterus. But the information surrounding the treatment leaves much to be desired.

Earlier this year, many gynecologists reacted with concern to the book The Medical Omerta by retired interventional radiologist Jim Reekers. In it he writes that gynecologists unnecessarily remove thousands of uteruses every year. Gynecologists think he is talking nonsense and wave away the criticism.

News hour the professional association asked how many uteruses are unnecessarily removed. Gynecologist Wouter Hehenkamp of the NVOG answers: “About four hundred too many uteruses are removed in the Netherlands every year. As a professional association, we are concerned about this.”

Blood vessels

With a fibroid – also called myoma – women have thickenings in the muscle wall of the uterus. This often causes heavy blood loss. The fibroid can be so large that it also presses on other organs. There are various solutions: medicines can sometimes help. If these do not work, a gynecologist can remove the uterus.

But there is another treatment. Paul Lohle is an interventional radiologist at the Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital and an expert in the field of fibroids. “We can close small blood vessels to the fibroid, so that the fibroid is disabled and people no longer have any complaints. This is called embolization.”

After embolization, the uterus is preserved. An interventional radiologist carries out such treatment and not a gynaecologist. Collaboration between those two specialists is very important.

Cecile van den Boogaard had already scheduled her hysterectomy when she found out via the internet that she could also go for the embolization:

‘I was in shock, my womb is part of my identity’

Currently, approximately one hundred and eighty women undergo an embolization every year. Gynecologist Hehenkamp expects that this could increase to six hundred if gynecologists better inform their patients. “Good information is really the key. As a gynecologist you don’t have enough time. We usually only have fifteen minutes to explain all the options.”

A hysterectomy is 100 percent effective as a treatment for the complaints: without a uterus, fibroids do not develop. But with the alternative treatment, in a specialized hospital, a hysterectomy is no longer necessary in ninety percent of the cases. This is evident from the directive.

According to the NVOG, it is very logical that women opt for a hysterectomy: “Many women want to have their uterus removed, because then they are one hundred percent sure that they will get rid of their complaints.”

For more information and guidance, there is already an NVOG website, which helps you make a choice. But the information still does not reach all patients.

Education

About ten years ago, Ingeborg Jansen suffered from heavy blood loss caused by fibroids. “The gynecologist said that my uterus had to be removed. I was in shock. The operation was planned immediately. There was no other option, as far as I knew.”

Once home, Jansen discussed it with her mother. “She then came up with a newspaper article stating that you can also have the fibroids removed by an interventional radiologist at the Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital.” She immediately called the Tilburg hospital. “They told me that my uterus did not need to be removed at all. I was very happy and immediately canceled my scheduled appointment.”

Jansen’s gynecologist is not the only doctor who does not mention alternative treatment. In 2015 it turned out that in hospitals where embolization is not available – which is the vast majority of hospitals – gynecologists do not mention the treatment in 30 percent of the cases.

In hospitals where treatment is possible, this is 10 percent. This is completely against the guideline on which gynecologists base their information. It has been prescribing for ten years that gynecologists must mention embolization as an option. It is estimated that treatment is possible in one in three hospitals.

Women often find it mentally difficult to have their uterus removed. Gynecologist Angelique van Dongen

Complications after embolization are rare. But according to Angelique van Dongen, gynecologist at Gelderse Vallei Hospital, the removal of someone’s uterus is very drastic. “You have to recover longer than with an embolization and women often find it mentally difficult that their uterus has been removed. Preventing that is very nice.”

Centers of expertise

Interventional radiologist Lohle has been embolizing at the Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital for years. He feels like one crying in the desert. “I have been spreading our knowledge and skills to the rest of the Netherlands for twenty-five years. I think it is a shame that it is not being picked up properly.”

His colleagues at Gelderse Vallei Hospital have been offering the treatment for a number of years. The result is that 30 percent fewer uteruses are removed.

As far as the NVOG is concerned, more regional expertise centers will be added. “It is important that we distribute this well throughout the Netherlands. Then people can also refer within their own region.”