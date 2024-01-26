UTOP – XVth EDITION – Three days of physical challenges starting May 10

A Utopienne (UTOP runner), crossing a checkpoint in Soamanandray, last year.

Utopians, get ready. The UTOP or Ultra Trail des O Plateaux association is in full preparation for the legendary UTOP races, 15th edition, which will take place on May 10, 11 and 12. For this year, the 15th edition promises various surprises and innovations that attract more participants, while maintaining the mission unchanged.

“The mission of UTOP is to contribute to the development of Madagascar through our sport: Trail Running. For this 15th edition, we will once again offer you a great platform so that you can conquer your Everest and become a better version of yourself,” confides Rivo Andriamanalina, president of UTOP Madagascar, on the Facebook page of the UTOP association.

For more details, UTOP will organize a press conference for the official launch of the 15th edition which will be held on Wednesday, May 31, at the Radisson Blu Tana Water front.

The 15th edition of UTOP kept all its promises in terms of experience for runners, environmental and social impact, strengthening of the brand image and media coverage of the event. This 15th edition is even more so, given the plurality of partners who are jostling to mark their support.

Donné Raherinjatovo

Also Read:  Confirmed: Kylian Mbappé will be Real Madrid's new signing for the 2024-25 season

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Here is the date of Eid Al Fitr 2024 according to astronomical calculation
Here is the date of Eid Al Fitr 2024 according to astronomical calculation
Posted on
British King Charles in hospital for prostate surgery
British King Charles in hospital for prostate surgery
Posted on
D-backs agree to one season with Joc Pederson
D-backs agree to one season with Joc Pederson
Posted on
Coffee and black tea in comparison: one drink is healthier
Coffee and black tea in comparison: one drink is healthier
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News