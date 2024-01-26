UTOP – XVth EDITION – Three days of physical challenges starting May 10

A Utopienne (UTOP runner), crossing a checkpoint in Soamanandray, last year.

Utopians, get ready. The UTOP or Ultra Trail des O Plateaux association is in full preparation for the legendary UTOP races, 15th edition, which will take place on May 10, 11 and 12. For this year, the 15th edition promises various surprises and innovations that attract more participants, while maintaining the mission unchanged.

“The mission of UTOP is to contribute to the development of Madagascar through our sport: Trail Running. For this 15th edition, we will once again offer you a great platform so that you can conquer your Everest and become a better version of yourself,” confides Rivo Andriamanalina, president of UTOP Madagascar, on the Facebook page of the UTOP association.

For more details, UTOP will organize a press conference for the official launch of the 15th edition which will be held on Wednesday, May 31, at the Radisson Blu Tana Water front.

The 15th edition of UTOP kept all its promises in terms of experience for runners, environmental and social impact, strengthening of the brand image and media coverage of the event. This 15th edition is even more so, given the plurality of partners who are jostling to mark their support.

Donné Raherinjatovo