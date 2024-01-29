Utrecht University of Applied Sciences and CIDI only move first lecture on Holocaust | Domestic

#Utrecht #University #Applied #Sciences #CIDI #move #lecture #Holocaust #Domestic

Jan 29, 2024 at 8:20 PM Update: 23 minutes ago

Utrecht University of Applied Sciences and CIDI are only rescheduling the first lecture in a series on the Holocaust and anti-Semitism. CIDI and the educational institution confirmed this after reporting The Telegraph. The rest of the lectures are going according to plan.

More time appears to be needed to organize the security of the event, says director Naomi Mestrum of the Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI). The two organizers came to this conclusion after a conversation with each other on Monday and with the municipality of Utrecht a day earlier. According to Mestrum, the university concludes that security requires more attention based on “incoming messages”.

On Sunday, the University of Applied Sciences announced that the series had been postponed because the safety of speakers could not be guaranteed. The Telegraph reported, however, that a spokesperson had said that more time was needed to “put into a broader perspective” Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7. The latter statement attracted a lot of criticism.

In terms of content, nothing has changed in the lecture cycle, says Mestrum. “Both parties are fully responsible for the program and the speakers. They also determine the content of their own lectures.” The content was not a topic of discussion on Monday, but the way in which the lecture was communicated was.

Now only the first lecture of February 7 will be moved to the back of the series, and the series will start on February 12 with that evening’s planned content and speaker. “That has nothing to do with the speaker of the first lecture,” says Mestrum. The move gives the college and municipality more time “to organize the series in such a way that everyone feels safe”.

3:54Play button

Where does anti-Semitism come from and what is Europe doing about it?

The university speaks of a ‘good and constructive’ conversation

In a statement, the University said on Monday evening that a “good and constructive personal conversation” with the CIDI and the Central Jewish Consultation (CJO) led to the current planning. The chairman of the school’s Executive Board is said to have made it clear in the conversation that the most important point is that “the Holocaust can continue to be taught” and that “the lecture series will continue.”

The CJO called the previous decision and explanation of the University of Applied Sciences on its own website “unacceptable”. “The CJO finds it incomprehensible to establish a relationship between education about the Holocaust and the actions of the State of Israel after October 7.”

According to the organization, the current situation does not change how the deportation and murder of the Jewish population during the Second World War should be viewed.

You must log in to ask a question. Log in or create your free account within 1 minute.

Log in immediately

Create a free account

Image: ANP

UtrechtHolocaustAntisemitismDiscrimination and racismDomestic