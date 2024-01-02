Uzone – iPhone Battery Losing After iOS 17.2.1 Update? Try This Solution

#Uzone #iPhone #Battery #Losing #iOS #17.2.1 #Update #Solution

Uzone.id – Apple recently released an update to iOS version 17.2.1. This update was initially rolled out to fix a number of problems on the iPhone, but instead it caused several new issues related to connectivity and battery.

A number of iPhone users reported smartphone those who suddenly lost signal and couldn’t connect to the cellular network after updating the system to iOS 17.2.1.

â€œI use T-Mobile. I talked to the team support and take the phone to the store. “They replaced the SIM twice, first with an eSIM and second using a new SIM card,” explained one user on the Apple Community Forum.

â€œNo VPN profile installed. Also no IP on personal hotspot. It’s just hard to connect to the internet on the phone. “Often, I get a message saying I need to activate cellular data, even though the connection shows 4 bars of 5G,” he explained, as quoted from BGR.

Â

Also Read: Charging Using a KW Charger, iPhone 15 Pro Max Cable Actually Melts

Â

A number of other users even reported it. He had time to reset his iPhone to solve this problem, but it still didn’t work.Â

â€œAfter updating my iPhone last night to 17.2.1, I can no longer connect to my network provider. Tried resetting and still no luck! Very frustrating,â€ said the user with the account Hedgehog64.

Apart from having difficulty connecting to cellular networks, iPhone users also complain that the iOS 17.2.1 update makes the battery drain more quickly. It’s a bit ironic actually, because iOS 17.2.1 itself was distributed to improve it bug The battery on the iPhone is draining.

Apple has not provided an official comment regarding this issue. A number of users on the Apple Community Forum shared some temporary workarounds to resolve issues in iOS 17.2.1.

This includes deleting the VPN profile. To do this, access Settings and go to General. Then, access VPN & Device Management, go to the VPN menu, and tap the ‘i’ icon in the VPN profile. Then, delete the VPN profile.Â

Â

Also Read: What’s Important about iOS 17: How to Update and the 6 Best Features

Â

This method is claimed to be able to solve the missing cellular network bug on the iPhone. Another tip, reset the network by going to Settings, then going to General. Click Transfer or Reset iPhone, select Reset, and tap Reset Network Settings.

If the method above still doesn’t work, do a Factory Reset. However, don’t do this if you are afraid of losing data on your iPhone. Even if you have to, do it backup important data first to external storage.

Another solution, install the iOS 17.3 Beta version update. But, you have to be a member of Apple’s Beta program first. And keep in mind, there are still many beta versions of the OS bug too, so just make this a final solution.

Or, wait for Apple to release the iOS 17.3 version stable to overcome these problems. But once again, there is no certainty when Apple will release it.