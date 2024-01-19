V Evrop se loni prodalo vc her na star PS4 ne na nov xboxy

#Evrop #loni #prodalo #star #PS4 #nov #xboxy

PlayStation 4 Pro

When a new series of consoles was introduced to the market, there was a great shortage, and those who did not want to pay for two had to wait several months for their piece. This crisis has been successfully overcome, and at least for the last year it can be stated that anyone who wants a new console can easily buy it in practically every electronics store. Out of the competition between Xbox and Playstation, this time I have a clear winner.

The transition to the new generation was very slow this time, so the games were released on the previous generation as well.

While the PS5 recorded a 177 percent increase in intergenerational sales in Europe, the new Xboxes (Series S and X), on the other hand, fell by ten percent. You can see it in game sales: the old PS4 sold more games than the new Xboxes.

Yes, it’s mostly due to the paid Game pass, which changes the conditions in the gaming industry, even so, don’t take it for granted at Microsoft. According to the analyst of the company GDS (via Gamesindustry.biz), the most powerful platform that is sold today is still the PC, despite the software packages.