V. Guimarães beats Arouca and Nuno Santos puts on a show

Vitória beat Arouca at the end of the 17th round of the League, 2-1, and equaled Sp. Braga in fourth place. In a great football game, the two teams put on a show and the offensive football stood out, with the greater effectiveness of the Minho team prevailing.

Arouca surprised with an early goal, had a great opportunity to expand, but the Victorian reaction was quick and the offensive flow close to Arruabarrena’s goal was a reality. But only in the last minute of the first half was justice brought to the scoreboard, with Jota Silva correctly responding to a pass from Nuno Santos.

The rhythm of the first 45 minutes continued in the complementary stage. Opportunities arose in both goals, but Nuno Santos would once again take on the role of protagonist, assisting André Silva for the second goal. Arouca presented itself to the Birthplace with ambition and discussed the game until the last minute. He had two goals disallowed by the video referee and never gave up looking for a draw.

