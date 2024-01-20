V. Guimarães: «I would rather no one leave and I don’t expect anything about entries»

#Guimarães #leave #dont #expect #entries

The coach of Vitória de Guimarães previewed the match with Estrela da Amadora, on the 18th round of the League, this Sunday, at 8:30 pm; he addressed the market, confirming the departure of Nélson da Luz.

Nélson da Luz is still in the game against Star and Amateur?

No. Nélson da Luz, by his own decision, wanted to take on a new challenge. I’m sad, but I have to accept and support the athlete’s decision so that he can be happy in this project he wanted to pursue.

Third consecutive home game and preceding two away derbies. Is it essential to win against Estrela da Amadora?

We have a great ambition and desire to continue the excellent work and results we have achieved. We want to continue, a difficult opponent and we are convinced that we will continue on this path.

What kind of apprehension does this Estrela team require from you?

It’s a team that has been playing together for many years, their coach has them assembled in a way that controls every moment well, very physically strong and lethal when he has the opportunity to do so. We have to have great control of the game, so we don’t end up where Estrela feels most comfortable. We have to be the ones in charge of the game, a lot of focus and play another game for Vitória to overcome the opponent.

The turnaround achieved in the last round against Arouca gives the team extra confidence. Did the team feel confident during the week?

This team has a capacity for resilience, overcoming and a great attitude. It grows week by week. Each time I notice a stronger mentality to counter the adversities they encounter in the game. A determining factor in the turnaround was the support of the fans. I also leave the appeal to white hell and a full stadium. because in the last game they played a fundamental role in the turnaround.

Is it more difficult to get points in the 2nd round, considering that the opponents already know each other better?

Each game is each game, each challenge is each challenge. We have to look at what we did well in the 1st round and continue the momentum in the 2nd round. Looking at the next opponent, Estrela, and what we have to do to overcome them.

News has come out that there are clubs interested in Vitória’s players, particularly striker André Silva. Are you worried about this market?

It’s normal to talk about Vitória’s players, as we have great players and men with enormous talent. While the market is open, it is possible for someone to leave or enter. However, these matters are handed over to the football department. I would really like no one to leave, but football isn’t always the way we want it to be. I’d rather no one leave and I don’t expect anything about entries. I prefer to stay with the players I have. But, of course, if someone comes, they have to be a player ready to help the team.

Nuno Santos has been called up to the starting lineup, after starting the season with few minutes. Do you feel like you always have a squad ready for the team to be at its best?

It’s a really good headache. When you have a squad with great availability, with a champion’s mentality, working to the limit every day, when they are called upon they will deliver. Everyone tries to help Vitória with our ambitions.