V. Putin avoids the shadow of V. Lenin’s revolution and chooses J. Stalin as an inspiration in the war: why?

Apart from a graveside ceremony organized by the Communist Party, few official events are planned for today’s anniversary.

This is convenient for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who has publicly rebuked Lenin for his alleged role in dividing the Russian empire into nation-states such as Ukraine.

Putin, who has been mired in war in Ukraine for almost two years, chose Joseph Stalin instead of Lenin, the man who led the Soviet Union to victory in World War II and destroyed all his political opponents during a years-long reign of terror.

