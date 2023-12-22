V. Putin created a new machine for deporting Ukrainian children

#Putin #created #machine #deporting #Ukrainian #children
Aa A + A – Reset
Report an error
December 21 Putin signed a decree “On measures of social support for families with children affected by Ukrainian aggression”, which expands Russia’s control over the occupied territories of Ukraine through the use of financial leverage and includes a key provision that further formalizes already existing schemes of deportation on medical grounds .
Report an error
Error text highlighted
Your comment*
Report Sent successfully
Thank you for reporting the error
‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$