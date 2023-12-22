V. Putin created a new machine for deporting Ukrainian children

December 21 Putin signed a decree “On measures of social support for families with children affected by Ukrainian aggression”, which expands Russia’s control over the occupied territories of Ukraine through the use of financial leverage and includes a key provision that further formalizes already existing schemes of deportation on medical grounds .

