V. Putin did not give up his maximum goals in Ukraine and dreams of expanding the occupation

Russia launched an attack on Kiev late Thursday night that continued overnight. It is reported that a residential building in the Solomianskij neighborhood caught fire during the attack. A large number of rescuers rushed to the scene.

The Russians brought a lot of propagandists to the temporarily occupied Melitopol, who spread lies about life under occupation. This was stated by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fyodorov, during the national television marathon, Ukrinform reports.

The head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was killed, and his liquidation was organized by Nikolai Patrushev, director of the FSB and chairman of the Russian Security Council, The Wall Street Journal reports. The publication notes that N. Patrushev warned V. Putin that by relying on J. Prigozhin and his mercenaries in the war with Ukraine, the latter is gaining more and more influence and poses a threat to the Kremlin.

In recent weeks, the Ukrainians have made a concerted effort to gain a better foothold on the battlefield, with Ukrainian forces moving to more defensive positions along much of the front line, the UK Ministry of Defense says, citing its military intelligence.

One of the parts of the project implemented by Ukraine was from 2023. in mid-December to strengthen the defense along the border with Belarus by installing “dragon’s teeth”, barbed wire barriers and anti-tank ditches in this sector.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to attack in some sectors, but single attacks rarely involve forces larger than individual units. The Russians are unlikely to achieve significant victories and the overall situation at the front is currently characterized by stagnation, according to a UK intelligence report. According to the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian and Russian forces continue to conduct positional actions along the line of contact.

