According to The New York Times sources, V. Putin has been sending signals about his readiness to conclude an agreement as early as September 2022. A new wave of these signals started already in September of this year. The Kremlin is ready to negotiate a ceasefire and freeze the conflict.

Signals come through multiple channels, including foreign governments with ties to the US and Russia. Unofficial representatives of Russia talked with the interlocutors about the outlines of a possible deal that V. Putin would approve.

“Putin and the Russian army do not want to further strengthen their capabilities,” said one official.

Some analysts say Putin benefits from a long war and wants to delay any talks until former US President Donald Trump’s possible return to office in 2024. But there is considerable evidence that Putin would actually like to see the deal done sooner, given the uncertainty of war.

Sources say that Russian propaganda will easily explain to the Russians why such a “tie” is actually a “victory”, especially focusing on the conquest of the land corridor to Crimea. The ideal time for such an agreement, according to one of the interviewees of the publication, would be before the Russian presidential elections in March.

American officials are already noticing a change in Putin’s position, which no longer requires the removal of the current government in Kiev. They said Putin’s proposed truce would preserve a sovereign Ukraine with its capital, Kiev, but leave Russia in control of nearly 20% of Ukraine’s already-conquered territory.

According to unian.net, V. Putin will be satisfied with the current situation, when Russia controls the ruins of the Donbass and the completely mined steppes of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Among the many likely obstacles to such a deal is Putin’s determination to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. But one former Russian official said the issue would not really be an obstacle, as the alliance would not accept Ukraine anytime soon anyway.

However, senior US officials expressed doubt that any prominent Ukrainian politician would agree to a deal that would leave so much of Ukraine’s territory to Russia.

In addition, many Western countries are generally skeptical of the ceasefire agreement, as it will only give Putin time to arm himself for an upcoming new offensive.

Some U.S. officials also say the Kremlin’s signals of readiness for a deal may be just an attempt to mislead and not really a sign of a willingness to compromise. Former Russian officials add that Putin may change his mind and abandon the deal if Russian troops gain a tangible advantage at the front.