V. Putin warns of problems with Finland, denies the possibility of an attack by NATO countries

Finland, which shares a 1,340 km border with Russia, joined NATO in April this year as Moscow launched an offensive in Ukraine.

“They (the West) included Finland in NATO. Have we had any arguments with them? All disputes, including territorial disputes of the 20th century. in the middle, it has been resolved a long time ago,” V. Putin told a state television journalist.

“There were no problems there, now there will be, because we will create the Leningrad Military District and concentrate a certain amount of military units there,” he added.

The comments came after Finland closed its border with Russia again this week, accusing it of orchestrating the migrant crisis at the border.

Moscow has warned of retaliatory measures for Helsinki’s accession to NATO.

Putin also said Russia had no reason to go to war with NATO countries, after US President Joe Biden said this month that Moscow would not stop in Ukraine if it succeeds there.

“This is rhetoric aimed at justifying a wrong policy towards Russia,” Putin said.

According to him, Moscow is not interested – neither from a geopolitical, economic, nor military point of view – in fighting with NATO countries.

The Kremlin’s war in Ukraine has reawakened fears of Russian aggression on NATO’s eastern flank.

