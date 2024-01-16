V. Putin’s daughter earned more than 10 million US dollars in three years

#Putins #daughter #earned #million #dollars #years
A. Navalno’s team stated that M. Vorontsova, an endocrinologist by education, in 2019 started working at NOMEKO as one of the founders and member of the board of directors.
According to the investigation, NOMEKO earned mainly through cooperation with the Russian company “Sogaz”, part of whose shares are owned by Yurij Kovalchuk, a close associate of V. Putin and one of the richest people in Russia.
