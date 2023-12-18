V. Zaluzhnas made an important statement about mobilization in Ukraine

#Zaluzhnas #important #statement #mobilization #Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief said this in his comments to the RBK-Ukraine news agency.

“It is still a little early to assess recruitment, but when it comes to mobilization issues, it is not necessary to strengthen, but to return the previously functioning system. Because now it’s a problem for those guys who are fighting on the front line, they need someone to replace them, they need someone to help them,” said V. Zalužnas.

The Commander-in-Chief added that sometimes they are left alone, and this is not fair.

“It is necessary to simply return to the system they were in, according to which they worked before,” noted V. Zalužnas.

When asked if the dismissal of the regional military commissars had a significant impact on the effectiveness of the mobilization, he replied: “They were professionals, they knew how to do it, and now they are gone.”

15min reminds that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a recruitment program for the armed forces. It provides that every willing Ukrainian can choose a partial and vacant place in which he wants to serve.

But on Sunday, the head of military intelligence, Kyryla Budanov, said Ukraine needed to mobilize because no amount of recruitment would be able to cover the number of troops needed to counter full-scale Russian aggression.

