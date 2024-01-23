V. Zelenskiy will submit a draft law on multiple citizenship to the Ukrainian parliament

This is reported by the Ukrainian portal “The Kyiv Independent”.

“All people of Ukrainian origin and their descendants from various countries will be able to have our citizenship. Of course, except for the citizens of the aggressor state,” V. Zelenskis said.

At a year-end press conference on December 19, V. Zelenskiy said that multiple citizenships could help Ukrainians who left the country after the start of a large-scale Russian invasion to maintain ties with their homeland.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also agreed that Ukrainians should legally have more than one citizenship, excluding those of Russia or other, as he said, unfriendly countries.

“Therefore, multiple citizenship should be one of the elements of the state policy aimed at preserving and developing the global community of Ukrainians,” D. Kuleba said.

In a video speech to mark Ukraine’s Unity Day, Zelensky said the draft law on multiple citizenship would apply to Ukrainians living abroad and international volunteers who are currently defending Ukraine.

When the Russian invasion began, millions of Ukrainians fled the country. According to the data of November 2023, more than four million people live in the countries of the European Union under the temporary protection mechanism.

According to the Ukrainian constitution, Ukrainians can currently have only one citizenship.

