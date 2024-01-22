V. Zelensky recalled his last conversation with V. Putin: his brutality surprised him

According to V. Zelensky, he has not very pleasant memories with the Russian president.

“I don’t remember very well, but it seems that it was one of our last phone conversations,” noted the Ukrainian leader.

First of all, according to V. Zelensky, in addition to various political matters and what happened on the battlefield, he raised the issue of one case, when a small boy was left without his parents in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

He said that he received information about a child left without a family in Crimea: his mother had drowned in a pond, and his father had been arrested and taken away. V. Zelensky stated that he asked the Russian president to release the boy’s father.

However, V. Putin answered him that “such an approach is impossible”.

According to V. Zelensky, while talking on the phone, V. Putin allegedly started asking his subordinates about the situation.

“He said, ‘Now just a second.’ And then he began to speak, as if questioning his subordinates… He asked: “Do you know about this child?” No, you don’t know. And you know…”, said the President of Ukraine. According to him, it reminded him of a theater performance.

“It was an example of his absolute cynicism, cruelty. That’s why everything that happened after that: Buča, Moscun and Mariupol – it’s all a story about it. This is his attitude towards people in general”, V. Zelenskis said.

The reason why the ancient Mayan civilization disappeared was found underground

