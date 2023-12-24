V. Zelensky’s Christmas message to his compatriots: “In the end, darkness will defeat”

#Zelenskys #Christmas #message #compatriots #darkness #defeat

“In the end, the darkness will win. Evil will be defeated,” the head of state said in a video address published on Sunday.

He added that during the holidays, the whole country will pray together “for our freedom. For our victory. For our Ukraine”.

V. Zelenskiy thanked the Ukrainian soldiers who spend Christmas in the trenches on the front line, and indicated that his thoughts are with the families who will have to celebrate again this year without their husbands, sons and fathers.

“All our warriors of light, guardian angels of Ukraine,” said V. Zelensky. “They prove that miracles exist, but we have to create them ourselves.”

Ukraine moved the celebration of Christmas from January 7, when this holiday is celebrated by the Russian Orthodox Church, to December 25, the day Christmas is celebrated in most of the world.