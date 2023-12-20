V. Zelensky’s press conference has ended: no one knows when the war with Russia will end

#Zelenskys #press #conference #ended #war #Russia

“I don’t think anyone knows the answer. Even respected people, our commanders and our Western partners, who say that this war will continue for many years, do not know this,” V. Zelensky told reporters, adding: “If we remain strong, we will end the war faster.”

V. Zelenskiy emphasized that the Ukrainian army achieved a great victory in the Black Sea, where Kyiv successfully attacked Russian warships and protected maritime trade routes.

“Everyone can see that the Russian navy has almost completely lost its dominance in the Black Sea of ​​Ukraine,” the president said, adding that Moscow had tried to impose control “on what we should do, what we should export, etc.”

The head of state also said that Ukraine will receive more Patriot air defense systems to bolster its forces this winter due to Moscow’s increasing air attacks.

“Ukraine will have several new Patriot systems that will protect our country in winter. I promised not to reveal how much,” said V. Zelensky, adding that the promised weapons are “a very important result of meetings with allies during recent trips abroad.”

V. Zelenskyi also said on Tuesday that if Donald Trump is elected president of the United States in 2024, it could fundamentally change the course of the war in Ukraine.

“If the policy of the next president, whoever he is, will be different, colder or more economical, I think it will have a very big impact on the course of the war,” said V. Zelensky, referring to D. Trump, who, according to him, “definitely will pursue a different policy.”

He said he didn’t think the US would renege on its promises to Ukraine, even after Congress failed to agree on about $60 billion in aid. dollars (55.5 billion euros) of aid to Kyiv.

“I am convinced that the United States will not betray us, that what we agreed on in the United States will be fully fulfilled,” said V. Zelensky during a press conference held at the end of the year.

V. Zelensky added that he wanted to hold negotiations with Hungarian President Viktor Orban, who blocked 50 billion euros this month. EUR worth of European Union aid to Kyiv.

“We are neighbors and we are trying to find answers to our questions, but for that we need to hold a meeting,” he said.

The Ukrainian president also rejected the idea of ​​holding talks with Russia.

“I don’t see Russia asking for it. I don’t see it in their actions. I see only arrogance and killing in their rhetoric,” said V. Zelenskis, speaking about possible negotiations.

V. Zelenskyi promised that his country will produce a million drones next year, which have become a decisive factor in the battles between Kyiv and Moscow.

“Next year, we will produce a million drones,” said V. Zelensky, adding that Ukraine will be able to produce modern devices on its own: “Our soldiers will receive Ukrainian-made drones in their brigades.”

Year-end press conference

The conference comes as his country’s military is under pressure at the front and allies are wavering over aid.

Last week, V. Zelensky toured Western countries to ask for more military and political support for Ukraine as the second anniversary of the Russian invasion approaches.

But he failed to convince the US Congress to immediately approve the $60 billion. dollars (54.77 billion euros) worth of support, and at the summit in Brussels, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban blocked about 50 billion. EUR aid package for Kyiv.

The diplomatic setbacks follow a failed counteroffensive launched by Ukrainian forces in June, using Western-provided tanks and months-long stockpiles of weapons.

United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk said on Tuesday that the world is tired of the war in Ukraine, where war crimes, he said, continue to be committed primarily by Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised victory during this year’s closing press conference. Last year, he canceled such a conference, because the Kremlin’s soldiers had great difficulties on the battlefield.

The Russian leader said his military goals in Ukraine were unchanged and vowed to fight until the country was “demilitarized” and “denazified”, continuing his usual rhetoric ahead of March’s presidential election.

During a meeting with defense officials, V. Putin stated that society is focused on military actions.

He also attacked the West, saying they were out to destroy Moscow.

“Well, we’re not going to abandon the objectives of the special military operation either,” he said, using the Kremlin’s name for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For years, Russia has tried to portray Ukraine’s pro-Western government, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, as neo-Nazi sympathizers. One of the Kremlin’s justifications for the invasion, which began last February, was to “denazify” Ukraine and “protect the rights of Russian speakers.”

Kyiv and its allies in the West call these arguments a cover for unprovoked aggression.

Confidence in V. Zelensky is decreasing

V. Zelenskyi met with Ukrainian journalists and foreign press representatives as the latest polls show that the public is losing confidence in the leader of Ukraine.

Zelensky, who faced growing discontent before the Russian invasion but has since become the global face of the Ukrainian resistance, is again feeling political pressure at home.

The latest polls show that the number of Ukrainians who trust the current president has dropped to 62 percent, compared to 84 percent. a year ago, when Ukrainian forces celebrated victories in the east and south of the country.

The gains of this year’s counteroffensive have been much more modest, with just a few villages in the south and east recaptured after months of fighting against entrenched Russian forces.

A few hours before Zelensky’s speech, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its forces had foiled an attempt by Kyiv to attack a facility in the capital Moscow with a drone.

However, a senior Ukrainian military official also acknowledged that fighting Russian forces in the eastern region of Kharkiv is difficult because Russian forces are better armed and outnumbered.

Despite recent setbacks, the international community still largely supports the Ukrainian armed forces and their commander Valery Zaluzhny.

Residents of Kyiv are gathering in the city center to demand more money for the military, in a sign of growing political discord.

Despite failures on the battlefield and concerns about Western support, V. Zelensky is trying to present the Black Sea region as the latest success story.

After several successful attacks, Ukrainian drones forced some Russian warships to redeploy.

Ukraine has also reopened a maritime corridor for commercial cargo ships using the country’s Black Sea ports, despite threats from Moscow that ships using the ports could be considered military targets.