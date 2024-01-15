Vacancy for the position of mayor of Antananarivo

Political strategy or coincidence? To everyone’s amazement, the current mayor of the urban commune of Antananarivo (CUA), Naina Andriantsitohaina, was appointed to the post of Minister of Decentralization and Territorial Planning. With this appointment, and by virtue of the principle of non-cumulation of several public functions, the position of mayor of the CUA is currently vacant.

It is likely that a special delegation president will be appointed because it is important that the country’s flagship municipality has a thinking leader. But with municipal elections scheduled for the first half of this year, decision-makers can find another solution so that the post of mayor is not without an incumbent. Until now, everyone is waiting for the proposal of a date from the Independent National Electoral Commission concerning the two upcoming elections, including the municipal and legislative elections.

Ravo Andriantsalama