Vaccination against Covid 19 can disrupt the menstrual cycle

It is a Franco-British study which says this and which confirms the possibilities of disruption of menstrual cycles with vaccination against Covid 19. According to the study made public this Wednesday January 24, 2024 by the health authorities, the risks of menstrual disorders increased during the three months following taking the messenger RNA vaccine. The study highlights a 20% increase in the risk of heavy bleeding requiring hospital treatment.

FJO. with Ch. Martial • Published on January 25, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.

Women have been talking about it among themselves for several years now. This time, the phenomenon is confirmed by a study. The covid 19 vaccine affects menstrual cycles.

According to the study, one in five women, after being vaccinated, would therefore suffer from longer and more abundant bleeding.

Initially, no investigation was planned into this phenomenon but the numerous concerns expressed on social networks and in local doctors’ offices put the subject at the center of the research of a CNRS scientist.

In 2023, Swedish researchers used data from an electronic health registry to assess the risks of menstrual disorders and bleeding after vaccination against Covid-19 in almost 3 million women aged 12 to 74. This is the largest study investigating the relationship between Covid-19 vaccines and menstrual cycles or post-menopausal bleeding.

For postmenopausal women, the risk of bleeding was 28% between 1 and 7 days after vaccination and 25% between 8 and 90 days afterward. The risk of abnormal bleeding in women of childbearing age was much lower. In them, the risk of bleeding after a dose of vaccine was 13% or 8% after 1 to 7 days, and 6% and 1% after 8 to 90 days, respectively, for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The survey carried out in the United Kingdom, on 12,000 menstruating participants of all ages who responded to an online questionnaire. This is a proven side effect. According to women, since taking the vaccine their periods are longer and heavier. Based on the results of the study, these changes are temporary and benign for women. Smokers would be more affected by these changes in cycles than others and those using a hormonal contraceptive device a little less…

The majority of menstrual disorders observed were generally non-serious, of short duration and resolved spontaneously. In the vast majority of cases, the periods resumed their usual characteristics in the next cycle.

Side effects of vaccination against Covid 19 on the menstrual cycle • ©Paris

In any case, this study opens the door to dysfunctions noted by patients. It appears that vaccination caused inflammation of the endometrium, causing changes in the cycle. As many women have been saying for a long time…

Women who experience this type of disorder after vaccination are invited to consult their doctor. Indeed, it is important to ensure that no other cause is at the origin of these disorders: undesirable effect of a new form of contraception, gynecological illness or pregnancy, for example.