Vaccination against Influenza advances; Delay persists in application to children under 6 years of age and pregnant women – Government of the State of Zacatecas

Vaccination against Influenza advances; lag persists in application to children under 6 years of age and pregnant women

Zacatecas, Zac., January 22, 2024.- To date, 368,091 doses of the Influenza vaccine have been applied in Zacatecas, which represents an advance of 74 percent, of the 496,000 that must be applied before the last day of the month of March.

José Luis Saucedo, director of the State Vaccination Center of the Ministry of Health (SSZ), reported that there is still a gap in the group of children under 6 years of age and pregnant women, so he called on parents to bring children to receive this protection at the health center closest to their home.

Highlighting that in the last epidemiological week, 17 new cases of Influenza were registered, Lucía Reyes Veyna, head of the Epidemiology Department of the SSZ, urged citizens to continue with prevention measures for the spread of this virus; She recalled that there are still several weeks left until the winter season ends.

