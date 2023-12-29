Vaccination against Influenza continues – El Sol del Centro

#Vaccination #Influenza #continues #Sol #del #Centro

The vaccination campaign against Influenza remains active in the health centers of Aguascalientes, so the authorities are calling for people to go and apply the biological vaccine, mainly to vulnerable groups.

The call from the Institute of Health Services of the State of Aguascalientes is insistent to girls and boys under five years of age, adults over 60 years of age, pregnant women and people with chronic-degenerative diseases; Those interested in applying the biological should go to their nearest Health Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

➡️ Receive the most relevant notes daily on your WhatsApp

They highlighted that in this cold season it is of utmost importance to get vaccinated against influenza to prevent the spread of the disease and protect the health of citizens; Having this immune system reduces the possibility of contracting this condition, which in turn contributes to herd immunity, and also reduces the risk of developing serious complications.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that spreads easily through small particles, especially during the winter season; The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, muscle pain and nasal congestion, so it is important that, if a person has one or more of these signs, they immediately go to their health unit to receive care. timely medical.

➡️ El Sol del Centro boosts your business, advertise on our official website!!!

The best defense against influenza is vaccination, as it reduces the risk of contracting the disease and minimizes the severity of symptoms in the event of infection; However, as additional measures, the ISSEA recommends that the population frequently wash their hands, cough and sneeze covering their nose and mouth, as well as avoid touching their face with their hands.

Also Read:  The cause of the persistent illness is the flu-covid cocktail

Likewise, adults over 60 years of age are suggested to go to one of the more than 80 Health Centers located in the entity and get the pneumococcus vaccine, with the aim of preventing serious cases of pneumonia.

___________________________________

Listen to the Podcast ⬇️

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

major financial problems put you at risk
major financial problems put you at risk
Posted on
Active bonuses TODAY, December 29: how to receive subsidies from the Homeland in 5 steps? | how to receive Homeland Bonds | Why am I not getting the bonuses?
Active bonuses TODAY, December 29: how to receive subsidies from the Homeland in 5 steps? | how to receive Homeland Bonds | Why am I not getting the bonuses?
Posted on
the object that entered the country’s airspace was most likely a Russian missile
the object that entered the country’s airspace was most likely a Russian missile
Posted on
JUDO – KINGS’ CUP
JUDO – KINGS’ CUP
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News