Vaccination against Influenza continues – El Sol del Centro

The vaccination campaign against Influenza remains active in the health centers of Aguascalientes, so the authorities are calling for people to go and apply the biological vaccine, mainly to vulnerable groups.

The call from the Institute of Health Services of the State of Aguascalientes is insistent to girls and boys under five years of age, adults over 60 years of age, pregnant women and people with chronic-degenerative diseases; Those interested in applying the biological should go to their nearest Health Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

They highlighted that in this cold season it is of utmost importance to get vaccinated against influenza to prevent the spread of the disease and protect the health of citizens; Having this immune system reduces the possibility of contracting this condition, which in turn contributes to herd immunity, and also reduces the risk of developing serious complications.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that spreads easily through small particles, especially during the winter season; The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, muscle pain and nasal congestion, so it is important that, if a person has one or more of these signs, they immediately go to their health unit to receive care. timely medical.

The best defense against influenza is vaccination, as it reduces the risk of contracting the disease and minimizes the severity of symptoms in the event of infection; However, as additional measures, the ISSEA recommends that the population frequently wash their hands, cough and sneeze covering their nose and mouth, as well as avoid touching their face with their hands.

Likewise, adults over 60 years of age are suggested to go to one of the more than 80 Health Centers located in the entity and get the pneumococcus vaccine, with the aim of preventing serious cases of pneumonia.

