“Vaccination has decreased in the last 15 years due to anti-vaccine movements”

The pediatrician Carlos González, author of a book to convince people about the benefits of immunization, criticized the anti-vaccine movements in this 2015 Research Team program that laSexta broadcast again this Saturday.

“It worries me to see how easily people believe lies about vaccines,” he said, such as that “they are useless, very dangerous or that they are only given to make money.” A fact that he himself denies: “You make much more money with anti-wrinkle creams than with vaccines. You can’t even compare it.”

“Between the last 10 and 15 years it has decreased a little because of the anti-vaccine movements that are causing some parents not to vaccinate their children with disastrous consequences. People who do not vaccinate their children are deceived people.

*The content to which the information refers is part of a 2015 Research Team program that laSexta re-broadcast this Saturday.

