vaccination reduces severe and severe cases

According to the current protocol, the vaccination It is done as follows:

Groups at high risk of developing severe forms of the infection (people over 50 years of age, immunocompromised people and pregnant people): a booster dose corresponds after 6 months from the last application, regardless of the number of boosters previously received and respecting a minimum interval of at least 4 months from the last dose

People under 50 years of age with comorbidities (chronic diseases and obesity) and risk groups with greater exposure (health personnel) and strategic function: reinforcement corresponds to 6 months from the last dose applied, and subsequently an annual reinforcement

People considered at low risk of complicationsthat is, those under 50 years of age without comorbidities: a booster dose corresponds once a year

Where to go for vaccination in San Salvador de Jujuy?

New Terminal (South Access): Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WE BAKE (Alvear 1152): Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ISJ San Pedrito Delegation (Almirante Brown 914): Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Nodes and CAPS

Where to go for vaccination inside?

Nodes and CAPS

Hospital closest to home anywhere in the province: Vaccination Area

Care measures against Covid-19

In the current epidemiological situation, it is essential to follow the care guidelines that are adopted for all respiratory diseases, that is:

Also Read:  The 'tripledemia' causes an increase in respiratory diseases while waiting for the flu peak

Ventilate good environments

Frequent and adequate hand washing

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing and wash your hands immediately

Throw away disposable tissues immediately after use

Do not share personal items such as glasses, cutlery and utensils

• Optional use of Barbie

How to act if symptoms occur?

In all cases and in the case of people of all ages, when symptoms occur it should be avoid self-medication and make the query immediately.

Furthermore, as a preventive measure, it is important to reduce going out to closed spaces with high attendance until symptomatic improvement. If this is not possible, the necessary precautions must be taken.

Covid-19 manifests itself with:

• Fever

• Headache

• Dysphonia

• Tos

• Nasal congestion

• Dolor muscular

The centers authorized for fast and free testing Through swabs, they provide care to symptomatic people. There, after evaluating the condition, the health personnel will indicate if the test is appropriate.

According to the current protocol, in the case of positive result correspond 5 days of preventive isolation from the date of the person’s symptom onset.

Where to go for testing in San Salvador?

Nodes: Monday to Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Campo Verde (Calle 64 corner Calle 67)

• El Chingo (Av. Maimará and Mza 16)

• Alberdi (Av. Sucre 2190)

• Victoria Cross (Mza 12 L 2 – Neighborhood 18 Hectares)

ISJ San Pedrito Delegation (Almirante Brown 914): Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Also Read:  Headache that doesn't go away? Before taking medicine try this, it works immediately

WE BAKE (Alvear 1152): Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where to go for testing inside?

Saint Peter

Nodes: Monday to Monday 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

• La Merced (Av.Libertador corner Pje. Las Muñecas)

• New City (Av. San Expedito esq. Alfonsín)

• Rodeíto (On ​​Route Nº1)

Parakeet

• Sacred Heart of Jesus Node (Av. Italia S/N): Monday to Monday from 14 to 22

Hospital closest to home anywhere in the province: Laboratory Area

