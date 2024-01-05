Vaccine against covid-19 continues for free in the health sector: Medina Amarillas – El Sol de Tijuana

#Vaccine #covid19 #continues #free #health #sector #Medina #Amarillas #Sol #Tijuana

Mexicali.- Vaccination against COVID-19 remains active in Baja California, at no cost to the population, regardless of the opening for the distribution of this biological in the private sector, clarified the Secretary of Health, J. Adrián Medina Amarillas.

He highlighted that in the 2023-2024 winter season, a total of 120,213 vaccines against COVID-19 have been applied in the Health Sector, which includes ISESALUD, IMSS Ordinary, IMSS Bienestar, ISSSTE and SEMAR.

The vaccine continues to be applied to older adults and people aged 18 to 59 who have comorbidities, first responders (police, firefighters, medical personnel) as well as people who require the dose for the first time.

He added that this season it is important that groups such as girls and boys under 5 years of age, older adults, pregnant women and patients with some comorbidity apply the influenza vaccine.

Finally, he reported that Baja California maintains favorable control in COVID-19 cases, thanks to timely epidemiological surveillance and vaccination coverage against this disease.

Panorama COVID-19

In the last 14 days, 2 active cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mexicali and zero cases in Tijuana, San Quintín, Ensenada, Playas de Rosarito, Tecate and San Felipe, making a total of 2 active cases in the State. In the last 7 days, no deaths from COVID-19 were recorded.

In the Ministry of Health, hospital occupancy due to COVID is 0.89%, while in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) there are no patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 and in general care, hospitalization in the Ministry of Health is 63.05%. % and in the IMSS of 80.25%.

It is important to highlight that prevention measures are still in force, which are constant hand washing, use of antibacterial gel, proper sneezing and adequate ventilation of closed spaces. If symptoms occur, seek medical advice.