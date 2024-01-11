Vaccine against COVID-19 is scarce in Caracas

#Vaccine #COVID19 #scarce #Caracas

By Juan Pedro Antonuccio, from the Training Program for New Journalists

In Caracas the availability of vaccines against COVID-19 are scarce. Currently, there are no vaccines in pharmacy chains nor in several of the city’s health districts. Second and third generation vaccines have also not arrived in the country, which incorporate protection against variants such as omicron.

In visits made by the team of The Pitazo, the COVID-19 vaccine is absent from several vaccination centers. In the case of health district No. 7, located in La Urbina, east of Caracas, There has been no vaccination for months. For its part, in health district No. 3 in San Martín, to the west, center staff stated that they have vaccines against COVID-19 that are administered in the morning: between 8:30 in the morning and 12 noon.

However, the president of the Venezuelan Society of Infectious Diseases, Patricia Valenzuela, clarifies that “there were vaccines in the public sector vaccination centers until October, because they expired on October 4, 2023. “No new vaccines have arrived, as far as I know.”

Pirola: what is it and what are the symptoms of the new variant of COVID-19?

Vaccines are also not being administered in any of the three pharmacy chains that did so until a few months ago. The Pitazo confirmed through visits and telephone contacts that Farmatodo, Locatel and Redvital are not vaccinating. The three chains vaccinated with Sinopharm, a Chinese medicine with an inactivated virus, while Redvital also offered Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine based on two adenoviruses.

Vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, have been updated based on new strains and existing variants. In Venezuela, only the same doses from the initial phase of the pandemic continued to be administered, mainly Sinopharm. According to WHO figures, only 50% of Venezuelans would have at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccinewhile only 2% would have a booster dose.

So far, none of the second and third generation vaccines have arrived in Venezuela, which are already part of the vaccination scheme in countries such as Chile, Ecuador and Colombia. Of these, there are monovalent vaccines with the XBB 1.5 sublineage of Ómicron and bivalent vaccines that include the original strain of COVID-19 plus Ómicron. The latter have been the most frequent in Latin America, but have not yet reached the country.

Huniades Rivero, who was president of the Venezuelan Society of Childcare and Pediatrics, attributes part of these obstacles to the “lack of cold chain in vaccination centers far from capital cities and lack of power plants to maintain the viability of the vaccines.” . These vaccines have been developed by companies such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and are messenger RNA technology, which may require a cold chain of even -70°C.

Patricia Valenzuela explained that, Although UNICEF has made efforts to improve the cold chain throughout the national territory, obstacles still remain.. Given the increase in cases of respiratory infections that have been recorded, the internist and infectious disease specialist also states that “the ideal would be for everyone to have their three doses of the primary vaccination schedule against SARS-CoV-2 and that in Venezuela we already have availability of the last two updated versions of vaccines against COVID-19.”

