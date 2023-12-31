Vaccine against malaria, treatments against cancer… the 5 good news of 2023 in terms of health – Libération

#Vaccine #malaria #treatments #cancer #good #news #terms #health #Libération

In 2023, medical research has enabled numerous advances in vaccines and treatments. “Liberation” takes stock of the main advances of the past year.

Far from the dismal international news, climate disasters and political debates influenced by the far right, one sector is doing well in 2023: health. Research, in turmoil after the Covid-19 pandemic, had a particularly rich year. New treatments against deadly diseases, new technologies in vaccines… Libération takes stock of the major advances that marked the year.

WHO approves new malaria vaccine

An effective, inexpensive vaccine that can be produced on a massive scale. In October, R21/Matrix-M received validation from the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent malaria in children at risk. Because the infectious disease – caused by the “plasmodium” parasite and spread by Anopheles mosquito bites – particularly affects children under five and pregnant women.

If a first anti-malaria vaccine, RTS, S (or Mosquirix, its trade name), has already been developed since 2019, “the doses are limited, and not all countries in sub-Saharan Africa are eligible to obtain it” , sighed Mahamadou Doutchi, tropical diseases referent at Médecins sans frontières and based in Niger. From now on, all hopes are focused on this new injection, which would make it possible to stem the surge in cases that we have been witnessing in recent years. In 2022, the WHO identified 249 million, or 20 million more than in 2019.

First chikungunya vaccine approved in the United States

Good news in the face of an “emerging global health threat”, in the words of the United States Medicines Agency (FDA). The first vaccine against chikungunya, developed by the European group Valneva and marketed under the name Ixchiq, has been authorized for people aged 18 who are at increased risk of being exposed to the virus, the American agency announced in November . For its marketing in France, the National Medicines Safety Agency has yet to make a decision.

Mainly present in tropical regions, Southeast Asia, Africa and certain regions of the Americas, the virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. Despite sudden fever, severe joint pain and symptoms that can last for several months or even years, mortality from this virus remains minimal.

Several treatments on the table for bronchiolitis

Every winter, the respiratory virus, very often benign, affects around 30% of infants in France, or around 480,000. “An exhausting and traumatic situation,” confided Christèle Gras Le Guen, head of the pediatrics department at Nantes University Hospital and former president. of the French Society of Pediatrics (SFP) at Libération in August. As winter approaches, the apprehension is immense.” Last winter, the bronchiolitis epidemic alone caused some 73,000 visits to the emergency room and caused nearly 26,000 hospitalizations. Good news given the overcrowding of pediatric services and the concern of families, several serious avenues are on the table.

In June, the British pharmaceutical giant GSK received the green light from the European Commission for the sale of its vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes bronchiolitis. Slight downside: authorization is given for people over 60, while the virus primarily affects infants. But the announcements don’t stop there. Two preventive treatments, intended for the little ones this time, focus the hope of the scientific community: a monoclonal antibody for infants, available since September, as well as a vaccine intended for pregnant women.

Promising avenues for messenger RNA to fight cancer

If the arrival of messenger RNA technology was a small revolution in the field of prophylactic vaccines (which immunize a subject before an infection), it above all crystallizes all the hopes of the scientific community for its promising avenues in the development therapeutic vaccines (which induce an immune response against an infectious agent already present in the body) against cancer or AIDS for example.

After presenting several positive preliminary results for its treatment against skin cancer in 2022 then in 2023, the boss of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, did not hide his optimism: “We think that the product, in certain countries, could potentially be launched under accelerated approval by 2025,” he told AFP in mid-December. Over three years, the treatment reduced the risk of cancer recurrence or death by 49%, compared to patients treated only with anticancer drugs. The company also announced that it had started a phase 3 trial of a product against lung cancer.

Four deaf children regained their hearing thanks to gene therapy

This is a world first. In China, four children deaf from birth regained almost normal hearing thanks to the injection of a backup gene to replace that of otoferlin – a protein essential for the transmission of sound information – missing in patients. While this type of deafness is very rare and only affects 1 to 3% of cases of inherited deafness worldwide, many other research and discoveries on hearing disorders are expected to follow suit. In France, clinical trials should also see the light of day. The Pasteur Institute, in collaboration with the biotechnology company Sensorion, announced that it had started recruiting patients.