Vaccine and immunotherapy treatment reduces risk of death by half – Executive Digest

A skin cancer vaccine that is in phase 2 clinical trials has shown very promising results as part of an innovative messenger RNA treatment, which could prove to be an effective solution to combat the disease.

The vaccine is being developed with Moderna, in order to be used with another immunotherapy treatment, KEYTRUDA (from Merck). The collaboration between the two pharmaceutical companies is intended to treat patients who have high-grade melanoma, which has already been surgically removed from the skin.

Data from the last phase of the trial show that the two drugs together were able to reduce the recurrence of the disease or death in the following three years by almost half (49%), when compared with KEYTRUDA alone.

Also, ScienceAlert points out, the study carried out so far revealed that joint treatment resulted in a 62% reduction in the risk of cancer spreading or becoming fatal.

Moderna’s vice president, Kyle Holen, highlights in a statement the verification of “such a robust clinical benefit”, while Marjorie Green, from Merck, highlights the commitment to “boost the investigation of innovative modalities in early stages of cancer, where we can make the most meaningful impact for patients by combining Merck’s expertise in immuno-oncology with Moderna’s innovative mRNA technology.”

The phase 2-b trial of the two drugs involved 157 patients with surgically removed high-risk melanoma. received combination treatment or KEYTRUDA alone once every three weeks for one year.

According to the results, the side effects were not very different from treatment with KEYTRUDA alone: ​​50% of patients reported the most common symptoms, including fatigue, pain at the injection site and chills.

The combined treatment is proving so effective that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US regulator the FDA have already agreed to accelerate the drug’s future approval.

It is not yet clear when it may occur, but phase II of the clinical trial should have results by 2029.