Vaccines and masks, yes thanks

#Vaccines #masks

In recent weeks, there has been a significant increase in respiratory infections due to viruses, especially influenza A and Covid-19, somewhat earlier than the usual period of maximum incidence, which makes experts predict that the number of cases will continue to grow. in the coming weeks, with the consequent overload of the emergency departments of health centers and hospitals, as well as hospitalization wards and ICUs.

Everything seems to indicate that this excess of cases compared to what is expected is due, at least in part, to a decrease in the number of people who have been vaccinated against both infections, flu and covid 19, probably a product of a relaxation of the population due to the perception that there is no longer serious danger, when that is not the case. Both the flu, and especially Covid 19, can cause very serious and fatal symptoms, especially in susceptible people and with risk factors.

Faced with this situation, the authorities began to recommend the use of masks, especially by the elderly and those with chronic and debilitating diseases, but in view of the continued increase in cases, some autonomous communities, Catalonia, Valencia and Murcia, have begun to decree the mandatory use of masks in all health establishments. The Ministry of Health is considering declaring the measure for all of Spain, which seems to be being delayed due to the reluctance of some autonomous communities, specifically Madrid, according to media reports.

The reluctance shown by some politicians, also opinion leaders and commentators, as well as many citizens, towards the use of the mask is striking, as if it were an unbearable imposition and an attack on individual freedom. They should keep in mind that the mask alone is, after vaccination, the most important element in preventing the spread of respiratory infections. We should remember how during the pandemic, when the mask was mandatory in all public spaces, the cases of respiratory viruses apart from covid 19 decreased until they almost disappeared. In fact, if from mid-autumn and throughout the winter we wore mask always outside the home, thousands of lives would be saved, millions of hours of work would be saved and the circulation of viruses would be drastically limited, which would result in fewer possibilities of mutations and new variants appearing.

Regarding vaccination, it is clear that there has been a significant decrease in the number of people who have been vaccinated this year. It is a very worrying fact, since vaccines are the fundamental mechanism of protection against infections. Vaccines have saved many more lives than antibiotics and their impact on the health of human populations has been the most decisive in history. Where, for whatever reason, the vaccination rate has decreased, diseases that had practically disappeared have re-emerged, as happened with diphtheria or tetanus in the countries of Eastern Europe after the fall of communism, or is happening with the measles in some countries due to the misfortune of anti-vaccine movements. Poliomyelitis only remains in some areas of Africa and Asia, where there is resistance to the vaccine for religious-political reasons, because the ulama and some Muslim leaders poison the population with conspiracy theories, alleging that we Westerners poison the children through vaccines, thereby condemning them to the danger of contracting the infection and its serious consequences.

This same season we have seen how, thanks to vaccination, the incidence of bronchiolitis due to respiratory syncytial virus in young children has been reduced to minimal levels, further proof of the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing infectious diseases.

So a recommendation: use the mask, especially if you are people over sixty years old or of any age with risk factors and get vaccinated, for your own good and that of the rest of your fellow citizens.