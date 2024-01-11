Vadim Tudor’s family buried in debt

#Vadim #Tudors #family #buried #debt

Corneliu Vadim Tudor’s family still pays the tribune’s debts. He left behind a business that seemed prosperous, but which he had neglected financially.

Corneliu Vadim Tudor never boasted of his wealth, but he was a wealthy man. He had managed to set up a publishing house, he had a house in the center of Bucharest. The PRM leader was also frantically supporting the cause of stray animals.

In fact, according to his eldest daughter, he donates almost all of his income to stray puppies. He seemed to have a reason. The publishing house where Corneliu Vadim Tudor published his newspaper had a turnover of 400,000 lei and a profit of 165,000 lei in 2015. However, according to the tribune’s eldest daughter, he left the family with a debt of 50,000 lei.

Corneliu Vadim Tudor. Photo source: EVZ Archive

This debt was registered at the Publishing House itself. “When he didn’t even enter the European Parliament, I stayed with the magazines – we had the Tricolor and the magazine România Mare. At the time he died… he had a debt to the printing house of 50,000 lei, I didn’t know about it, I had no idea, but no one knew.

Dad never collected a penny, everything he earned he gave away. On humanitarian programs, on helping stray dogs… he did humanitarian programs… We were at zero. His salary didn’t come in anymore, I didn’t have a lei left”. Lidia Tudor declared. Moreover, in 2022, ANAF Sector 5 sued the Tricolorul Publishing House.

As a result, towards the end of 2022 the court appointed a judicial administrator and ordered the publishing house to enter bankruptcy. Also at that time, the assets of the Publishing House and from Bucharest, but also from other counties, where it had headquarters, were also sealed. Also then, the list of all creditors and the amounts owed by the publishing house was drawn up.

The one appointed to answer for the tribune’s debts was none other than his daughter, Lidia. What’s more, the court ruled that she will have to assume her debts. We are talking about 199,372 lei, money that Vadim Tudor’s daughter has to pay.