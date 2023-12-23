Valais: a man accidentally kills a dog instead of a wolf

“It is sad. A wolf had been spotted in the area, near a flock of sheep.” This is how the head of the Valais Hunting Service explains the fatal error of one of his men, this Saturday in “Le Nouvelliste”. A professional wildlife warden actually shot a shepherdess’ protection dog, thinking he was dealing with the predator. The incident took place at night, in a pasture in Oberems, last weekend. The animal lost its life there.

The owner did not file a complaint. The wildlife warden’s error should therefore not have any consequences from a legal point of view. The Hunting Service will compensate the injured party so that they can obtain a new protection dog for their flock. Note that according to Nau.ch, the price of such a companion, training included, is around 8,000 francs.

