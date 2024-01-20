#Valentijn #Driessen #takes #brotherly #photo #Ajax #man #finished

Valentijn Driessen takes a brotherly photo with the Ajax man who recently finished him off

Valentijn Driessen and Michael van Praag have apparently settled their feud. The journalist from De Telegraaf had his picture taken on Saturday with the new chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ajax. “Note the growing friendship between Valentijn and Michael van Praag,” writes Willem Vissers of de Volkskrant in his post on X.

Van Praag and Valentijn Driessen were guests together on Saturday in the talk show NH Sportcafé, which is presented by Leo Driessen on the regional channel NH Radio.

In October, Van Praag and Driessen fought out a small feud in public. The latter criticized Ajax, which, according to the journalist from De Telegraaf, opted for ‘the old, incestuous Ajax clique’ in the Supervisory Board. Driessen made that statement when it became known that Van Praag would return to the Ajax board together with Leo van Wijk.

Van Praag then hit back mercilessly at Driessen. “You’re horny about getting messages from me and in the meantime you’re just insulting me in public.”

“All your life you wanted information from me – ‘Michael what about this, Michael what about that’ – we even had a clash at Geneva airport, Valentine’s Day. You can keep doing that, but you have to tell me don’t offend,” Van Praag said just under four months ago.

In the photo from left to right: Leo Driessen, Bert Dijkstra, Loekie van Vliet, Frits Barend, Willem Vissers, Michael van Praag and Valentijn Driessen.