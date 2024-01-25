Valerey (31) has 5 streaming services: ‘TV is always on’

#Valerey #streaming #services

Netflix’s significant growth is partly due to its policy to prohibit sharing accounts with friends and family. Many viewers then decided to take out their own subscription.

The streaming service, which existed for ten years last year, is still by far the largest. Research by market researcher Telecompaper shows that Netflix had around 3.35 million Dutch users in the third quarter of 2023.

Something for everyone

Media expert Kirsten Jan van Nieuwenhuijzen understands why. “Netflix manages to bring something special almost every month that attracts viewers. The diversity of content is also enormous. There is something for everyone, even if you have very specific interests,” he tells RTL News.

But Netflix is ​​no longer the only streaming service in the Dutch media landscape. Videoland, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Viaplay also attract an audience of millions.

And according to Telecompaper’s research, many viewers have multiple subscriptions: 19 percent have one subscription, 16 percent have two, 12 percent have three and 16 percent have four or more services. 37 percent of respondents do not have a streaming service, of which 71 percent are over 67 years old.

Five streaming services

The 31-year-old Valerey is a real streamer. “I have five streaming services: Netflix, Disney+, HBO, Videoland and I share an account on Prime with my sister, which is still possible there,” she says. Five subscriptions is quite an expense. “I’m guessing I’ll spend fifty to sixty euros on it, but I think it’s worth it. We always have the TV on.”

She can still remember that she used to sit in front of the TV on Saturday evenings to watch the talent show Idols and the soap opera Good Times, Bad Times, but those times have changed. “Back then there were programs that were really new, that you stayed at home to watch. That is no longer the case. Moreover, we live in such a hurry nowadays that we no longer have the patience to watch commercials. My children are definitely not going to do that. “

High Quality

No commercials, managing your own time, these are things that make the streaming services very attractive, Van Nieuwenhuijzen sees. “But it is a combination of factors. Quality also plays a major role. Large streaming services can invest millions of euros in a series, it is difficult for linear TV to compete with that.”

According to the media expert, most streaming services try to attract viewers with a large, interesting film or series. Think of La Casa de Papel on Netflix and Mocro Mafia on Videoland. “For a large proportion of subscribers, this is a reason to take out a trial subscription, if possible, with which they can watch for free for a few weeks. They then see more content that they want to watch or they simply forget to cancel the subscription again. to say.”

Spin-offs of popular series are also a way to attract viewers. For example, the La Casa de Papel character Berlin now has its own series:

“Recognizable,” sighs Valerey. “Sometimes I hear about a new series at a party and then I take out a subscription to watch it. I then never cancel that subscription, because I like to be able to watch it immediately if I want.” And that takes quite some time. “I watch two or three episodes of a series every evening, so that means two or two and a half hours. During my holidays binge I sometimes read a whole series at once.”

New tricks

According to Van Nieuwenhuijzen, Netflix is ​​a forerunner in coming up with new tricks to attract viewers to the streaming platform. “They were frowned upon when they announced that you were no longer allowed to share accounts, but that has only brought them success. I expect more streaming services will follow.”

Also something new: no more binge watching, but a new episode of a popular series every week. “That keeps you coming back. A season of the Stranger Things series was even cut up and released in the spring and autumn. So fans will stick around for a year,” says Van Nieuwenhuijzen. “In addition, you see that some platforms are sharing content with each other and that efforts are being made to broadcast sports live.”

Will the number of subscribers continue to rise in the future? According to Van Nieuwenhuijzen, the streaming services themselves do not expect this. “There is a lot of financial stress among the streaming services. They are afraid that subscription sales will stagnate and viewers will be less likely to sign up for an account due to inflation or recession. So far this seems to be not too bad, but with the exception of Netflix, the services are still not making much of a difference.” made a profit.”

Saturated

“Yet there is still a world to be won, because North America and parts of Europe may be saturated, but there are still many growth opportunities in Asia and Africa. That is also the reason why Netflix is ​​now investing heavily in Korean series.” Saturated or not, the streaming services keep coming. Van Nieuwenhuijzen sees opportunities for the relatively new Sky Showtime. “They are shaking the tree.”

Valerey also has a new service in mind. “Lately I keep seeing advertisements on Facebook for something with ‘love’, where you can watch romantic series. I haven’t taken out a subscription yet, but it does appeal to me.”