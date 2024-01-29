VALERY RAMONJAVELO – “Qatar Airways has a direct flight to Antananarivo

With the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Civil Aviation of Madagascar (ACM) and that of Qatar, the Malagasy skies are opening to Qatar Airways. An opportunity to reach the goal of one million tourists, but a window for multi-sectoral benefits, as explained by Valéry Ramonjavelo, Minister of Transport and Meteorology.

Madagascar Express. Why work with Qatar Airways.

Valery Ramonjavelo. Qatar Airways is one hundred and sixty-eight points around the world. For example, they may be in Johannesburg, as they are in Cape Town. They can be in Zanzibar, as they are in Mombasa. They are present on five continents. It is the largest network, on its own, in the Middle East. They have been the first in “business class” for ten years. Even though it is already in Seychelles, the company considers that it is not sufficiently present in the Indian Ocean. She has been trying to come to Madagascar for some time. I met company officials in December, in Doha, and I explained to them that Madagascar is starting to open its skies if they are interested. Then there were exchanges of documents. There were talks to reach the first step which is the “Memorandum of understanding” [Mémorandum d’entente].

And why did the company choose Madagascar as a destination?

This is because, for them, Madagascar represents great potential with its twenty-eight to twenty-nine million inhabitants. So, given the tourist products we offer and the cultural wealth we have, the Big Island is a country where the market remains to be developed.

Concretely, what is the memorandum of understanding about?

It implies that the two Malagasy civil aviation authorities and that of Qatar accept that we can move forward and have an agreement between the countries afterwards. So, there is an agreement in principle. This agreement in principle defines under what conditions the two authorities can allow their national company, whether Madagascar Airlines and Qatar Airways, to go to each other’s markets.

Certainly, but Madagascar Airlines is not yet equipped for this purpose.

Today, in fact, Madagascar Airlines is not yet able to go to Qatar, but Qatar is open to it, just as we open our skies to Qatar. This is where the “Cote flesh” come from. There is still work to be done, since we are still at the first step. There will still be an agreement between the two countries which will have to be made on certain clauses which affect several factors, several sectors and will have to be previously discussed in the Council of Government and in the Council of Ministers, then ratified like any agreement on the official opening of airspace between two countries. This will be even more detailed, since at the current stage, it is a question of saying that both are interested in opening their skies. This means, however, that they can already come if they are ready. Then we have bilateral agreements between Madagascar Airlines and Qatar Airways which will go much further on the “win win” partnership. In which we can demand places, we can demand that it go to destinations that we target. For example, we would like it to go more to North America than to France. Or go to non-traditional markets, like Eastern Europe or Asia. Markets where we are not yet present.

So an Antananarivo – Paris destination is not in the plans?

No, that’s not in the plans at all. There is no Qatar Airways flight scheduled for Antananarivo – Paris.

Is there a deadline for the start of actual aviation activities?

As we are in what we call the IATA (International Air Transport Association) calendars, which serve as a reference. It is divided into two seasons. The first begins in April and the second in October. So our plan is that the first flights will take place in October 2024. It could perhaps carry out charter flights before that. But if all goes well, in the next ninety or hundred days, we should reach an agreement to define schedules.

Technical teams from both sides will meet more frequently to refine agreements and flight scheduling plans. They will also work on “Cote chair” agreements, and the types of partnership that can be made. Since through Qatar Airways, it is Qatari investments that can follow. If the company fills its planes, there must also be reception capacity in Madagascar.

Those who travel on Qatar Airways are people who, in the majority, have high purchasing power and equally high demands. They are looking for three-star hotels and above. We do not yet necessarily have sufficient offers to meet this demand. This is why we must prepare and anticipate all the effects induced by the arrival of a major airline like this.

These are steps to say that they trust Madagascar. They are banking on the future of Madagascar. The signals they had been waiting for for some time, they are now seeing. And it is for this reason that she sent a massive delegation for the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

Qatar Airways plans seven flights per week. At first glance, it is essentially banking on those who will come to Madagascar to fill the places and make the destination profitable?

These people will come to Madagascar every day. They must also return. There will also be Malagasy people and expatriates who reside in Madagascar. Contrary to appearances, the Malagasy people are great travelers. With Qatar Airways, they will be able to discover regions of the world where they never considered going before. For example, if they want to discover Eastern European countries, they can do so through Doha [capitale du Qatar]. Likewise, if they want to go to Australia, for example, instead of going through Mauritius, they can do it via Doha.

Our department works with different ministries for the development of different sectors such as tourism, agriculture or fishing. Since our role is to ensure connectivity and accessibility across Madagascar and the accessibility of Madagascar to the world. For example, the Ministry of Tourism will say that it wants to develop this or that market. It’s up to us to find the connectivity necessary for this.

So Madagascar will be a full-fledged Qatar Airways destination and not just a stopover point?

Quite. This will not be a stopover. There will be direct flights Doha – Antananarivo and Antananarivo – Doha.

Regarding logistics at Ivato Airport and other international airports. Are they ready to welcome this new flow of passengers?

We have eight international airports. And we have to prepare. Antananarivo airport, for example, is where the big flow will leave from. It is designed to accommodate more than one million five hundred thousand passengers per year. So there is no problem. Afterwards, gradually, when Madagascar becomes the major tourist destination, which is the desired end, there will of course be investment programs which will follow.

Compared to domestic flights, how will the national company organize itself?

The national company has a plan to support its investment as part of the Phoenix plan. Normally, at the end of the year, we should have five or six aircraft. Then afterwards, we will increase gradually. And to be able to respond to the million tourists, within five years at most, it will easily be necessary to have a fleet of twelve aircraft in order to transport them across the Island and also connect more and more airports and tourist areas.

Madagascar Airlines is precisely looking for investors to replenish its coffers. Is an entry by Qatar Airways into the capital of the national airline envisaged in the memorandum of understanding or possible?

No, this is not necessarily possible. Madagascar Airlines, for the moment, will have to think about restructuring its capital. But afterwards, we will see the level of openness towards national or international investments. But Qatar Airways or another foreign airline is not the plans today.

What about the interests of the Emirates company for the Madagascar destination? Are there other foreign companies that have expressed interest in serving the Big Island?

Yes of course. We met Flydubai who expressed his interest. I have already spoken with Emirates who are also interested. There are Chinese companies. Companies located in our neighbors in the Indian Ocean, too, like Mayotte which wants to come back in force. There is really a craze. There is a window of opportunity that is there. Again, when there are so many signals from people or entities expressing interest. This demonstrates confidence in power, authorities and the destination Madagascar.

The Big Island is one of the top 10 best destinations for 2024. It’s now up to us to ride on that and move forward. We have a window of opportunity that must be seized and capitalized on. Madagascar should not be the only forgotten country in the Indian Ocean. However, we have much more to offer than our neighboring islands. The arrival of major airlines has had extraordinary effects on the number of tourists, the quality of accommodation and catering. On transport, on agriculture, since we have to feed these people who come to the country. With freight, we will also be able to export our products directly to the regions of the Middle East which will be within our reach. This will also improve Madagascar’s credibility.

It is necessary to open up to the world. We want to reach a million tourists, so we have to give ourselves the means to do so. We must open the sky. Today with the companies we have, we have three hundred thousand tourists. We have eighty weekly international touchdowns. To get the million, you have to multiply it by three. To achieve this, we need new companies to come to us. And, in the middle of all this and I am convinced, when Madagascar Airlines returns to international flights, including the destination where it is strongest, that is to say Antananarivo – Paris, it will be able to come back stronger, in two years. For the moment, our strategy is to be very strong on the national market.

In short, this memorandum of understanding is only the beginning. Will there be other companies that will be contacted or that will come?

This is just the beginning of the relationship with Qatar Airways and Qatar. Afterwards, there will be the first flight that she will make. But we don’t have any exclusivity at the moment. We are in the process of seeing what strategy we will adopt. Qatar Airways was the first to move. But with Emirates, there were already discussions in the past. Flydubai, we’ll see. The Chinese are on the lookout. Etihad, maybe she will wake up too. Since Etihad, which is also a large company in the Middle East, was in Seychelles before. We have good relations with Morocco. There are quite a few things that can be done.

We rely heavily on tourism as a pillar sector. But the development of tourism cannot be achieved without a strengthening of the air connection, but also through liners which will continue to be more and more numerous. In fact, we intend to develop the ports to better accommodate them.