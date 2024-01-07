#Vali #Vijelie #richest #maneleist #Romania

The famous manelist Vali Vijelie made an enviable fortune not so much through music, but from real estate business.

Vali Vijelie, at 53 years old, can afford anything he wants. At the urging of his father, the maneleist decided to get involved in real estate. Business deals filled his accounts with huge sums.

Vali Vijelie, the richest maneleist in Romania

Vali Vijelie spins the money with the shovel. The performer became rich because he listened to his father.

“Dad always taught me to be careful what I do with my money. He told me to enjoy myself. But also to prepare for the future. I remember that after the Revolution he saw that it was the Illicit Law and I went and got my car.

He was looking at me, he could see that I was making a lot of money, and he told me to do what he told me: “Someone is selling a studio apartment downstairs. You see that upstairs someone is selling…”

I didn’t understand then why he was making me buy houses. We had a three-room apartment. (…) I also bought the house and every time I think about what he told me then”, explained Vali Vijelie, in the online show In the mirror.

How the maneleist developed his business

The singer bought several apartments to have an extra source of income, in case he will no longer be able to go on stage.

Moreover, being the father of four children, he wanted to make sure he could give them a carefree future.

“Yes, I invest them in real estate because he told me like this: be careful that every horse ends up fine. If you don’t make a few lei, you’ll end up living on memories. You don’t have to be at anyone’s mercy.

Maybe you will have the strength to sing, but you don’t know what life offers you and you learn from what you earn.(…) I thank God for everything he has given me. But I could be further,” added the artist.

How rich is Vali Vijelie

Vali Vijelie doesn’t even know how many apartments he has at the moment.

The manelist has lost count of the homes he owns. He confessed that he had enough to afford anything he wanted.