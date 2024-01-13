Valmieri will start the Estonian tour with a match in Tallinn – Floorball – Sportacentrs.com

#Valmieri #start #Estonian #tour #match #Tallinn #Floorball #Sportacentrs.com

“Sparta team Automaailm” – “FBK Valmiera/Betsafe” (at 15:00 in Tallinn and on the LFS Youtube channel)

The Tallinn team is currently in the fourth position with eight points from six games, which would ensure a place in the playoffs. However, Valmierians, who occupy the last sixth place, have accumulated only one point less in the same matches, therefore the fight for at least the fourth place is expected to be very intense and today’s game can be considered a so-called six-point duel.

The Tallinn team has not played in the Latvian-Estonian league since November 18, when they lost 5:6 to the second Estonian team “Jogeva SK Tahe/Olivia” in a penalty shootout in Jogeva. Considering that “Sparta” does not compete in the Estonian Championship, this team has not played official matches for almost two months. The team’s most productive floorball player, Tanels Kasenurms, has accumulated 18 (8+10) points in six games, which until recently gave him the first place in the context of the entire league, but currently he is relegated to the third position. Ken Pan has collected 10 (7+3) points, while Kaspars Kallions is the team’s third most productive floorball player with 8 (5+3) points.

Valmieri played their last game in this tournament ten days ago, when they lost 5:6 against “Rubeni” in Kocēnos, although they took a minimal lead three times during the game. Matīss Salminņš stood out with three assists in that match, who is currently the club’s top scorer in the tournament with 8 (0+8) points. Guido Lauga has collected 7 (7+0) points, but Ričardas Egliš has only 5 (3+2) points, which allows him to be the team’s third best scorer.

This will be the first match between the two teams in the tournament, as the Tallinners will arrive at the Valmiera Olympic Center for the return match on February 11.