Value creators – (season 3, episode 3)

Hungarian reality show35 minutes, 2024

TV2

Season 3 Episode 3

In our show, we present to our viewers excellences who create/created a lasting impact in culture, science, and the business world. Creative individuals who are worth making a show about/with. The Value Creators present them, the creative individuals, in a portrait interview. Viewers of Value Creators can get to know their current thoughts, emotions, creeds, careers, important and instructive biographical stories, humor, and wisdom. We want to present true stories about the path to economic, scientific and business realization, about moral issues, attitudes and the secrets of success. Everyone started somehow… we motivate the viewers of Value Creators to show that the “American dream” can be realized in Hungary as well. Hosts: Zoltán Somogyi and Katalin Földi