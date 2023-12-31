Value for money: 5 wireless earbuds of up to 100 euros

#money #wireless #earbuds #euros

At ID.nl we love quality products that you don’t pay top price for. A few times a week we search for such deals within a specific theme. Looking for affordable in-ears that you can use for sports? Today we spotted five interesting models with a good price-quality ratio.

Sony WF-C700N

If you are looking for affordable earbuds with noise canceling, the Sony WF-C700N are a good choice. These in-ears block ambient noise, so you can fully concentrate on a video, podcast or audiobook. Useful for those who regularly visit busy places, such as an open-plan office or public transport. Indicate in the Headphones Connect app on a smartphone to what extent you want to use active noise cancellation. A plus is the low weight of less than 5 grams per earplug. This means you barely feel the listening devices.

When noise canceling is enabled, you can listen for approximately 7.5 hours on a single battery charge. If you turn this function off, the listening time is about 10 hours. A handy wireless charging case is included. The housing meets the IPx4 standard, making the in-ears resistant to splashes and sweat. You can use the WF-C700N outdoors without any problems. The package contains different sizes of silicone ear tips, so you can choose the best fit yourself. The caps are available in black, green, white and purple.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Samsung manufactures the Galaxy Buds2 in various color options, namely dark gray, black, purple, green and white. The decent battery life is beneficial. The integrated batteries of both in-ears are good for a listening time of about 5 hours. The included storage box offers a capacity of an additional 15 hours. This allows you to charge the earbuds anytime and anywhere. Are you regularly bothered by annoying noises in your environment? With the help of the noise canceling function, this is a thing of the past. From now on you will only hear your own music or podcasts.

The Galaxy Buds2 contain a total of six sensitive microphones, so you can answer an incoming call directly. It is useful that you can adjust various settings from the Samsung Galaxy Buds app on a smartphone. You can choose between six listening modes in the virtual equalizer. For example, add extra bass or emphasize the high tones. You can also view the remaining battery level. The manufacturer supplies three sizes of silicone eartips.

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS

Are you looking for affordable wireless earbuds with a long battery life? You can use the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS for up to 40 hours on the go! The tiny batteries in the in-ears support a mobile listening time of approximately 10 hours. The storage box also has a battery with a capacity of 30 hours. In short, you don’t need a socket for the time being! Charging is also very fast. Place both devices in the holder for fifteen minutes and you can listen for another 4 hours. This product is IPx5 certified, so you can also use the earbuds outdoors if desired.

The Live Pro 2 TWS supports noise cancellation. You decide whether you want to block or let through ambient noise. The latter option is useful when you want to participate in a conversation. You can choose the level of noise cancellation yourself with a slider in the JBL Headphones app. The housing has six microphones for recording ambient noise and making hands-free telephone calls. It’s nice that different sizes of eartips are included, so you can choose a comfortable fit. The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS is available in black, blue, silver and pink.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro

Despite the rather low purchase price, the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro is completely wireless. In short, from now on listen without dangling wires around your head. Once both earbuds are charged, you can listen for up to 6 hours straight. In addition, the included charging case has a capacity of 22 hours. A plus is the fast charging function. Ten minutes of charging results in a mobile listening time of 3 hours! This product supports noise cancellation in combination with a suitable Xiaomi smartphone. According to the manufacturer, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro can filter out noise levels of up to 35 decibels.

Just like other wireless in-ears, this model also connects to a source device via Bluetooth. You can even pair two devices at the same time. The back of the earbuds contain useful control functions. For example, double tapping takes an incoming phone call, while triple tapping skips a number. You can buy these IPx4-certified in-ears in a black or gray finish. Three sizes of silicone eartips are included.

Sennheiser CX True Wireless

These price-friendly wireless earbuds from Sennheiser are available in a white and black version. A standout feature is the built-in equalizer. This allows you to increase the bass level while listening, for example. To adjust various sound settings, install the Sennheiser Smart Control app on a smartphone. The outside of the IPx4-certified housing has a small touch panel. For example, you can change the volume or skip a song. Moreover, you can directly answer an incoming telephone call.

The earbuds have built-in batteries with a large capacity of no less than 9(!) hours. You can also fully charge these listening devices up to three times with the included storage box. The CX True Wireless is therefore suitable for places where there is no power socket available for a long time. You can easily select an ideal fit using four different ear tips.

