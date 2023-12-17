Valve has given thousands of Dota 2 cheaters a Christmas present

Valve has known for a long time that cheaters are one of the main problems of Dota 2. It cannot be said that the company does not fight against them steadily. Before Christmas, however, the company again managed to shut down thousands of problematic accounts, which it presented in its latest blog post as follows: “if you were angry, we have great news. Not for you, for everyone else. We have very bad news for you. As you may recall, in September we brought out the ban hammer and permanently banned 90,000 smurf accounts. However, we didn’t stop there and continued to monitor player behavior, both through manual and automated analysis. Thanks to this, we have unleashed an even more aggressive wave of bans in the past few weeks, which, for example, drowned tens of thousands of smurfs today alone.

So it looks like this is just Valve’s first move against the Smurfs and other problematic elements of their work. According to the blog, some bugs have also been fixed, which you can read more about here. It’s good that Valve is so interested in Dota 2.

