Valve publishes list of best-selling Steam games of 2023 – Gaming – News

#Valve #publishes #list #bestselling #Steam #games #Gaming #News

Valve has published a list of the best-selling games of 2023 on its gaming platform Steam. Call of Duty: Modern Warefare III, Baldur’s Gate III and Starfield, among others, have the highest sales figures, according to Valve.

Valve looked at the gross sales of the games to compile the list. The platform does not share what exactly the games have generated. The games are divided into different grades: platinum, gold, silver and bronze. The list of bestsellers includes Counter-Strike 2, Baldur’s Gate III, Sons of the Forest and Hogwarts Legacy, among others, classified as platinum.

Valve also shows which games are popular on the Steam Deck and which games have enjoyed high player numbers. The first Half-Life game is a popular choice among Steam Deck users, as is Armored Core VI from Dark Souls maker From Software, which released on August 24. Destiny 2 and Dota 2 have both experienced spikes in player numbers that topped 300,000 concurrent players.

Every year since 2017, Valve has published a list of the best-selling games of that year. Last year, Elden Ring, the mmorpg Lost Ark and Monster Hunter Rise took the crown.