Valve publishes list of best-selling Steam games of 2023 – Gaming – News

#Valve #publishes #list #bestselling #Steam #games #Gaming #News

Valve has published a list of the best-selling games of 2023 on its gaming platform Steam. Call of Duty: Modern Warefare III, Baldur’s Gate III and Starfield, among others, have the highest sales figures, according to Valve.

Valve looked at the gross sales of the games to compile the list. The platform does not share what exactly the games have generated. The games are divided into different grades: platinum, gold, silver and bronze. The list of bestsellers includes Counter-Strike 2, Baldur’s Gate III, Sons of the Forest and Hogwarts Legacy, among others, classified as platinum.

Valve also shows which games are popular on the Steam Deck and which games have enjoyed high player numbers. The first Half-Life game is a popular choice among Steam Deck users, as is Armored Core VI from Dark Souls maker From Software, which released on August 24. Destiny 2 and Dota 2 have both experienced spikes in player numbers that topped 300,000 concurrent players.

Every year since 2017, Valve has published a list of the best-selling games of that year. Last year, Elden Ring, the mmorpg Lost Ark and Monster Hunter Rise took the crown.

Also Read:  Send the most original Christmas card! Conveniently and directly from your phone - SMARTmania.cz

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

OFFICIAL CNAIR inaugurates on Saturday only 10 kilometers on the A 0 București Sud Highway, although in the autumn it promised the opening of both sections Alsim Alarko (33 km.)/The Bragadiru – Jilava section will be opened at 12:00
OFFICIAL CNAIR inaugurates on Saturday only 10 kilometers on the A 0 București Sud Highway, although in the autumn it promised the opening of both sections Alsim Alarko (33 km.)/The Bragadiru – Jilava section will be opened at 12:00
Posted on
BVB: Nuri Sahin will be the new assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund under Edin Terzic
BVB: Nuri Sahin will be the new assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund under Edin Terzic
Posted on
NATURAL DISASTERS – What about accommodation sites for disaster victims?
NATURAL DISASTERS – What about accommodation sites for disaster victims?
Posted on
Can we cure genetic diseases with gene editing?
Can we cure genetic diseases with gene editing?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News