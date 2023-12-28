Van Camp’s rejects accusations by Mintrabajo of alleged abuses

#Van #Camps #rejects #accusations #Mintrabajo #alleged #abuses

Seatech International Inc, manufacturer of the renowned Van Camp’s tuna brand, has issued an official statement on December 27, 2023, in which it emphatically rejects the accusations made by the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, regarding the alleged poor working conditions of their collaborators.

In response to statements from the Ministry of Labor, which pointed out alleged irregularities in the working conditions of women in flower and fishing companies, including the need to use diapers due to the lack of rest periods to go to the bathroom, the company has stated your disagreement with these statements.

“We have found in many of the visits we have made, mainly the inspectors who have gone to the flower area, to the tuna area, it has been found that the conditions in which these women carry out their work are not the best. . For example, they don’t have time to go to the bathroom,” the minister said in a press conference.

“We have detected that some workers have to wear diapers, because they do not have the necessary time to go to the bathroom,” he added.

Given these statements, in the statement, Seatech International Inc. alleges that the minister’s claims are “baseless” and describes the act as an attack that stigmatizes the company.

According to the statement, these accusations attack the company’s more than 35 years of experience, its contribution to the country and the generation of decent employment. The company, together with its 1,800 employees, reiterates that what the minister stated “is not true” and announces that it will proceed to defend itself under the law and regulations in force in Colombia.

Meanwhile, the ministry points out that there is an elite group of labor inspectors, dedicated to ensuring that women’s rights are fulfilled and that is systematizing the information.

“We are working so that these conditions of exercise of work and trades have human dignity, which is fundamental,” said the minister.

