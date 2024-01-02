Van der Poel leaves Van Aert two minutes behind – Cycling

The Dutch World Champion swept the X2O de Baal – Grand Prix Sven Nys, in Belgium, maintaining his full record: eight races… eight victories

• Photo: Rights Reserved

It’s already 2024 but there are things that don’t change: Mathieu van der Poel winning cyclocross races. The Dutch World Champion swept the X2O de Baal – Grand Prix Sven Nys, in Belgium, maintaining his full record: eight races… eight victories.

This time, the cyclist from Alpecin-Deceuninck left his main rival, the Belgian Wout van Aert (now from Visma-Lease a Bike), 1.55 minutes away, with the Dutchman Pim Ronhaarque (Baloise Trek Lions) completing the podium , 2.44 from the winner. As for another favorite, Briton Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers), he had problems and finished in 12th place.

In the end, Van Aert was surprised by his performance: “Van der Poel is in great form but I never expected to be so far behind him.”

By Record

