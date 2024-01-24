Van Gogh Museum fires employees after misconduct at Pokémon exhibition

#Van #Gogh #Museum #fires #employees #misconduct #Pokémon #exhibition

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 11:42

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has fired several employees for not following the rules during the popular Pokémon exhibition. A spokesperson for the museum confirms reports from Het Parool about this.

Anonymous employees of the museum reported to the newspaper that at least four employees were involved. They would have informed visitors about times when they could buy tickets. One of them is also said to have embezzled a box of Pokémon cards.

According to Het Parool’s sources, one of the dismissed employees had already been employed for 25 years. The Van Gogh Museum does not want to confirm this. “We never make statements about individual employees, so we cannot provide details,” the spokesperson said.

The museum only wants to say that it concerns “a (small) number of colleagues from Operational Services” who were suspended in mid-December. They acted contrary to the applicable procedures and code of conduct in the museum. The museum emphasizes that this is seen as an incident.

Run on Pokémon cards

To mark its 50th anniversary, the Van Gogh Museum organized an exhibition with Pokémon, which was on display from the end of September to January 7. The museum featured Pokémon paintings based on well-known works by Vincent van Gogh. Visitors could also receive a special Pokémon card after completing a quest.

There was a huge run on those special cards. Rare Pokémon cards are often sold for enormous amounts, sometimes fetching tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of euros. Because the Pokémon cards in the Van Gogh Museum have a limited edition, traders expect these cards to become highly valuable.

Some traders waited all day in front of the museum to take the cards from museum visitors for a small amount. They were then resold for amounts of up to around 250 euros per card.

It sometimes resulted in chaotic scenes and crowd barriers were placed throughout the museum to keep traders at a distance. After two weeks, the museum stopped issuing the cards.