Van Houwelingen temporarily replaces Jansen as Member of Parliament

ANPFreek Jansen and Pepijn van Houwelingen from Forum for Democracy

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 02:02

A remarkable change within the Forum for Democracy parliamentary faction. The recently re-elected Freek Jansen will make way for Pepijn van Houwelingen in the coming months, who did not get enough votes in the elections in November.

The exchange will last six months and is intended so that Van Houwelingen can help prepare the corona parliamentary inquiry. Jansen will then take his seat again, party leader Thierry Baudet announced on the party’s YouTube channel.

It often happens that MPs are replaced due to pregnancy or illness, but a temporary change for another reason is not common. By the way, it is allowed, reports the parliament.com website. “A party can mutually agree that the ‘successor’ will make way for the person he replaces after a while.” This last happened in 1977 with the PvdA.

Parliamentary corona investigation

At the end of 2021, the House of Representatives unanimously approved a parliamentary inquiry into the approach to the corona crisis. A temporary preparatory committee then started working on a research proposal, but it did not receive enough support in Parliament. As a result, it seemed that there would be no survey after all, but a motion by the PVV adopted by the House changed that last month.

Van Houwelingen was part of the temporary preparatory committee. During corona times, the Forum was strongly against the government’s measures, which were labeled as restrictive of freedom. For example, FvD has repeatedly spoken out against the curfew and the use of QR codes as proof of vaccination.

