Vandal wreaks havoc with tractor in Zurich Oberland

#Vandal #wreaks #havoc #tractor #Zurich #Oberland

A man drove a tractor into greenhouses on Saturday in Fehraltdorf (ZH), apparently deliberately. He later damaged traffic signals on a road. According to police, the 49-year-old man was unfit to drive and did not have a license.

The man ransacked a farm.

Zurich cantonal police

Users reported to the police on Saturday that a man had caused damage on a road with a tractor, Zurich cantonal police said on Sunday. Two patrols arrested and questioned the suspect.

Questioning revealed that the man had previously vandalized a farm. According to the press release, it not only damaged the facades of the greenhouses, but also spilled several liters of polluting liquids into a well, including fuel.

Firefighters set up anti-pollution booms and absorbed the liquids. They were thus able to avoid greater damage to the environment. According to a police estimate, the material damage amounts to more than 200,000 francs.

misc, ats