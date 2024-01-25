Vandalism and theft leave ENDE with losses of more than Kz 400 billion in 2023 –

Vandalism and theft of equipment from the technical energy network caused the National Electricity Distribution Company to record a loss of more than 400 billion kwanzas in 2023.

The information was provided this Wednesday, 24th, to Angop, by the director of ENDE’s Communication, Marketing and Institutional Relations office. Lauro Fortunato said that last year 60 thousand meters of cables, 300 distribution cabinets on public roads, 65 high voltage towers and 61 Transformer Stations (PT) were vandalized, with Luanda, Bengo, Benguela, Lunda Sul and Huíla leading the way. the list of occurrences.

“Another loss recorded was the downing of 87 medium voltage poles, by motorists, associated with the damage caused by some sanitation operators, in the solid waste collection activity, mainly in Luanda, said the manager, quoted by the news agency.

The previous month, the Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, said that “the level of vandalization of electrical cables in the national energy distribution network in almost every country is frightening” and that the “State loses large sums of money to replace the vandalized material”, he lamented.

Meanwhile, according to Lauro Fortunato, “ENDE has worked in collaboration with police and judicial bodies, with the aim of identifying and holding perpetrators accountable, as well as reducing these criminal actions”.

